Fadia Abboud, Shirley Barrett and Xavier Coy join the creatives on ‘Five Bedrooms 2’

(L-R) Katie Robertson, Doris Younane, Stephen Peacocke, Kat Stewart and Roy Joseph.

Directors Fadia Abboud and Shirley Barrett are joining set-up director Peter Templeman on the second season of Network 10/Hoodlum Entertainment’s Five Bedrooms, which is now shooting in Melbourne.

Emerging writer Xavier Coy is the new addition to the writing team, alongside the creators Michael Lucas and Christine Bartlett, while Mithila Gupta also returns.

The housemates face multiple questions in the new season, not least: After auctioning their communal home in the last episode, how quickly will they find a new abode?

How will the dynamic change with the pregnancy of Ainsley (Katie Robertson) and how will that affect the child’s father Lachlan (Hugh Sheridan)?

Will Harry (Roy Joseph) find new love with Xavier (Bad Mothers’ Josh McKenzie) and how will the arrival of Ben’s (Stephen Peacocke) brother Joseph (Daniel Lapaine), a successful international businessman, be received?

Kat Stewart’s Liz and Doris Younane’s Heather are back, as is Heather’s estranged husband Colin (Alan Dukes).

As IF reported, NBCUniversal’s US streaming service Peacock bought the series co-funded by Screen Australia and Film Victoria from NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

The series producer Andy Walker tells IF that Abboud was hired after the producers were impressed with her work on the ABC/Roadshow Rough Diamond’s Les Norton.

Before that she directed episodes of Roadshow Rough Diamond’s Australian Gangster, which is due to launch on the Seven Network this year after legal issues are resolved.

“The scripts are in cracking order, it’s such strong material with a clear voice,” says Walker, whose credits include Rosehaven, True Story with Hamish & Andy, Wanted and The Family Law.

“It’s only the second time I’ve joined a production in series 2; the first was Laid 2. I watched the first series as a fan.”

Stewart said: “A huge thanks to Hoodlum and Network 10 for backing a show about disparate ordinary people choosing to support each other in flawed, real and wonderfully surprising ways.”

Network 10’s head of drama Rick Maier added: “We are truly blessed to have this joyous cast, ingenious writers and incredible crew back together for another round of life-affirming, escapist fun.”

