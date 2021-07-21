Pauly Falzoni (Paul Fenech) returns to the notoriously dangerous suburb of Hashfield to reboot the new season of at Pizza: Back in Business, coming soon to 7mate and 7plus.

After a year on the run, hiding in Mexico on a private island run by Jeffery Hepstein – a billionaire who faked his own death – Pauly returns to serve up some ethnic, bogan, burnout-fuelled cheesy pizza. Pauly reopens the Fat Pizza shop with Bobo (Johnny Boxer), his old pizza chef, but Bobo’s PTSD gets in the way of a perfect opening. The killer clown Ronnie McDoggle (George Kapiniaris) is hunting Pauly, the state suffers multiple lockdowns due to COVID-19 and Richard Head (Murray Harman), Pauly’s old nemesis on the police force, is out to get him. Paul ybattles gangs, artificial intelligence, crazy chefs, wild customers and corrupt officials.