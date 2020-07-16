Federal Government unveils $400 million location incentive fund

The Federal Government has announced a seven-year, $400 million incentive to attract film and television productions to Australia.

The government says the extension of the current $140 million Location Incentive Program (LIP) will generate an estimated $3 billion in foreign spending and create up to 8,000 jobs.

Advertisement

While the initiative will be welcomed by Ausfilm, studios, PDV facilities and crew, the timing is odd given the government is yet to respond to the options paper review.

Virtually all the submissions from key stakeholders to the review called for the Location Offset to be raised from the non-competitive 16.5 per cent to 30 per cent.

The government says the new fund effectively raises the Location Offset to 30 per cent. Indeed, it will make Australia an even more attractive destination for US and other international producers, capitalizing on the country’s success in containing the coronavirus pandemic, notwithstanding the current outbreaks in Melbourne and parts of Sydney.

Announced in 2018, the LIP, which has supported 10 projects worth $1 billion, was almost fully committed and due to run until June 30 2023.

Among the latest recipients were Dick Cook Studios Australia’s upcoming Rangers’ Apprentice and The Alchemyst, Tony Ayres Productions/Matchbox Pictures/ Netflix’s Clickbait, Paramount Pictures TV/Apple TV’s Shantaram and Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love & Thunder.

Announcing the new fund, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it would help the screen sector’s recovery from the COVID-19 impact.

“This investment is key to our JobMaker plan to create jobs, boost local business activity and provide training and skills,” Morrison said

“Behind these projects are thousands of workers that build and light the stages, that feed, house and cater for the huge cast and crew and that bring the productions to life. This is backing thousands of Australians who make their living working in front of the camera and behind the scenes in the creative economy.”

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts Paul Fletcher said: “The Location Incentive is an economic multiplier. It will sustain the vitality of Australian screen production and support jobs and local businesses.

“Through this additional commitment, the government is telling the world that Australia is a desirable destination for screen production – with great locations, skilled crews, world-class talent, post-production expertise and state of the art facilities.”

.