Film critics honour ‘The Nightingale’, ‘The King’, ‘Danger Close’, Rolf de Heer

Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale was honoured as the Best Film at Film Critics Circle of Australia (FCCA) Awards yesterday evening, with the film’s star Aisling Franciosi also awarded Best Actress.

At a ceremony in Sydney hosted by Les Asmussen, David Michôd was presented with the Best Director prize for The King, and Joel Edgerton Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Together, Michôd and Edgerton also won the gong for Best Screenplay (original or adapted) for the Netflix film.

For his work in Judy & Punch, Damon Herriman picked up the award for Best Actor, while Danger Close: The Battle Of Long Tan dominated the craft awards, with Ben Nott winning Best Cinematography, Caitlin Yeo Best Original Score and Veronika Jenet Best Editor.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role went to Ursula Yovich for her performance in Top End Wedding.

The award for Best Feature Documentary was shared by two films, Ian Darling’s The Final Quarter and Selina Miles’ Martha, A Picture Story.

The evening also sought to honour director, producer and writer Rolf de Heer (Ten Canoes, The Tracker, Charlie’s Country), who was presented with special award in recognition of a unique body of work and its contribution to Australian cinema.

FCCA’s Adrienne McKibbins said: “Over the years the FCCA has presented a number of special awards to individuals who have contributed something outstanding /exceptional through their work to cinema and film culture. This is not a Life Achievement Award, as a number of recipients – including Rolf, we hope – are only part way through their career.”

