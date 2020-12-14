Up to $20,000 in development funding will be given to an “extraordinary” documentary project as part of a new partnership between Film Victoria and Universal Pictures Content Group.

Applications are now open for the Big Picture initiative, which is available to both experienced documentary filmmakers and emerging storytellers who are yet to attain their first screen credit.

The initiative calls for “compelling stories with global appeal” to follow in the footsteps of films such as Three Identical Strangers and Marianne & Leonard, which were both acquired and distributed by Universal.

Filmmakers with special access to a person or realm in the areas of music, crime, and sport – reminiscent of Conor McGregor: Notorious and the Film Victoria-supported feature documentary, Mystify: Michael Hutchence – are encouraged to apply, with other subject matter to also be considered.

One project suitable for theatrical distribution will be selected for development funding of up to $20,000.

Film Victoria CEO Caroline Pitcher said Big Picture would provide an opportunity for a new voice or a seasoned filmmaker to develop a commercial documentary for release in cinemas.

“Crucially, they can do so with an experienced market partner in Universal Pictures Content Group, putting them in a strong position to reach global audiences,” she said.

Applications for Big Picture: Universal Pictures Content Group and Film Victoria Feature Documentary Development Fund close February 4. Go here to apply.

Successful applicants will be notified by mid-March 2021.