Film Victoria launches $3 million fund to lure Indian production

The Victorian Government has launched a $3 million fund to encourage large-scale Indian film and television projects to the state.

The Indian Cinema Attraction Fund has been launched with the aims of providing skills development opportunities for local industry, including members of the Victorian Indian community, and to showcase the state’s regions to Indian audiences.

The government is launching the fund in Mumbai this week, with Film Victoria CEO Caroline Pitcher meeting with senior executives from India’s major production houses and studios.

Victoria has previously played host to a number of Indian film productions, including Chak De! India, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Salaam Namaste – the first Indian movie ever to be filmed entirely in Australia.

India’s film industry is the biggest in the world, eclipsing Hollywood in terms of the number of films made, with nearly 1,800 titles released in 2018.

Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley said: “Victoria is home to renowned crews, screen businesses and diverse locations, making it attractive to filmmakers from across the world.”

“The Indian Cinema Attraction Fund will further strengthen ties between Victoria and India. We look forward to welcoming filmmakers from all over India to Victoria to discover all that our creative state has to offer.”

Film Victoria CEO Caroline Pitcher said: “The Indian Cinema Attraction Fund is an opportunity to celebrate, collaborate and create uniquely Indian films against a backdrop of Victorian vistas. This opportunity comes at a time when audiences around the world just can’t get enough screen content.”

“Our state has long been a popular filming destination for productions from the US, UK and China, so we’re incredibly excited for our local creatives to have the chance to work alongside India’s best screen talent and have their work seen by the biggest and fastest growing audience in the world.”

Feature film projects must spend at least $700,000 in Victoria. Applications for the Indian Cinema Attraction Fund are open to Indian production companies or studios which have produced at least 10 feature films that have been shown on 1000+ screens in India.

More details here.

