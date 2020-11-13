Epic Films’ First Day, Ludo Studio’s Content, and More Sauce’s Cancelled are among the Aussie nominees for this year’s prestigious Rose d’Or Awards.

Commissioned by the ABC, First Day will compete in the Children and Youth category, against projects from the UK, Canada, US, and Belgium.

The series, which has sold the BBC and Hulu, stars young transgender actor Evie Macdonald as Hannah Bradford, who is about to start her first year of high school.

As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.

Created and written by Julie Kalceff and produced by Kirsty Stark and Kate Croser, First Day has already won a slew of awards including the Diversify TV Excellence Award for Kids’ Programming at MIPCOM 2018, the Gender Equity Prize at the Prix Jeunesse International in 2018 and Best Screenplay as well as the Audience Award at the 2018 Mardi Gras Film Festival in Sydney.

‘First Day’.

Both Content and Cancelled are nominated in the Social Media and Video Series category, against projects from the UK, US, The Netherlands and Belgium.

Recently nominated for an International Emmy Award, ABC vertical comedy Content is produced by Meg O’Connell and written by Anna Barnes. It stars Charlotte Nicdao as Lucy, an extrovert chasing Internet fame and Gemma Bird Matheson as her best friend Daisy.

Cancelled, created by Luke Eve and partner Maria Albiñana, is a 10 x 8 minute comedy supported by Screen Australia that mirrors their real life story: they travelled to Spain to get married in March, but shortly after arrival they were forced to cancel due to COVID-19 restrictions. They then spent months in strict lockdown with Eve’s mum. Cancelled was filmed entirely within their apartment on a mobile phone with Eve Albiñana and Eve’s mother, Karen acting as both cast and crew.

Available on Facebook, the series won the Grand Jury Prize at Marseille Web Fest last month and has had more than 2 million views.

‘Cancelled’.

Marc Fennell’s Audible podcast Nut Jobs: Cracking California’s Strangest $10 million Heist was also nominated in the Audio Entertainment category. It’s the second nomination in a row for Fennell, who was up in the category last year for podcast It Burns: The Scandal-Plagued Race to Breed the World’s Hottest Chilli.

Nominees for the Rose d’Or Awards were selected from 766 entries across 12 categories, voted for by over 80 international judges from across the television industry led by chair Mark Rowland, CEO Indiemedia.

Given challenges faced by the industry in 2020, this year’s awards will also have a special category to recognise ‘Innovation In The Time of COVID’, with finalists from Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Belgium, the US and UK.

This awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony, hosted by comedian Nish Kumar on December 9.

The full list of nominees:

Comedy

Famalam

BBC Studios/BBC3/UK

Secret Gameshow

Asahi Broadcasting TV Corporation/NBCUniversal Formats/ABC/Asahi/Japan

Woke

ABC Studios/Sony Pictures Television/Song Pics Television/Hulu/USA

Did You Get the Message

SHELTER/BE ENTERTAINMENT/VTM (DPG Media)/Belgium

R

ViacomCBS International Studios – Claro Video/ViacomCBS International Studios/Paramount Network/Mexico

Toren C

Hollands Licht Producties/BlazHoffski Productions B.V./VPRO/NPO3/Netherlands

Comedy Drama and Sitcom



257 Reasons to Live

Yellow, Black and White/START/Beta Film/Russia

Parliament

Cinétévé/Artémis Productions/CineCentrum/France TV Distribution/France.tv/WDR/BeTV/France

Sex Education

Eleven Film/Netflix/UK/USA

Two Weeks to Live

Kudos Productions/Endemol Shine International/Sky One/UK

Feel Good

Objective Fiction/Objective Media Group Scotland/All3media International/Channel 4/Netflix/UK

This Way Up

Merman Television Ltd/Sky NBCU/Channel 4/UK

Drama



Unorthodox

Studio Airlift/RealFilm/Netflix/Germany/USA

Babylon Berlin

X Filme Creative Pool Gmbh/Beta Film/Sky/Germany

Normal People

Element Pictures/BBC/Hulu/ BBC Three/BBC One/UK

Das Boot

Sky Deutschland/Bavaria Fiction/NBC Universal Global Distribution/Sky Germany/Germany

The Capture

Heyday Television/NBCUniversal International Studios/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/BBC One/UK

Baghdad Central

Euston Films/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK

Soap or Telenovela

District 31

Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Radio-Canada/Canada

Victoria Small

ViacomCBS International Studios/ViacomCBS International Studios/Telefe/Argentina

A Life Worth Living

Globo/Brazil

Casualty

BBC Studios/BBC ONE/UK

Nazare

SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação/Portugal

100 Dias Para Enamorarnos

Telemundo Global Studios/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/Telemundo/USA

Reality and Factual Entertainment



Still Standing

Frantic Films/DR Salg/Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC)/Canada

We’ll Meet Again

Kuma Studios/Kan 11/Israel

The School That Tried to End Racism

Proper Content/Banijay/Channel 4/UK

Smuggled

ScreenDog Productions/ENDEMOL SHINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED/Channel 4/UK

Generation Dating

Coco Content/A+E Networks/Virgin Media Television/Virgin Media One/Ireland

Race Across the World

Studio Lambert/BBC TWO/UK

Documentary

The Forum

Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion Berlin GmbH & Co. KG/Germany

Confronting Holocaust Denial: David Baddiel

Wall to Wall Media Ltd/UK

For Sama

ITN PRODUCTIONS/Syrian Arab Republic/UK

Afghanistan. The Wounded Land

LOOKSfilm/Germany

The Unwanted: Secret Windrush Files

Uplands Television Limited/UK

Once Upon a Time in Iraq

Keo Films/UK

Arts

The Great World Theatre – Salzburg and its Festivals

pre tv Gesellschaft für Film- und Videoproduktion m.b.H./Unitel/ORF – Austrian Broadcasting Corporation/Austria

This House is Full of Music

Swan Films/BBC One/UK

Lee Miller – A Life on the Frontline

Erica Starling Productions and Ronachan Films/BBC/BBC Two/UK

Wim Wenders, Desperado

NDR (Norddeutscher Rundfunk)/Studio Hamburg Enterprises/Das Erste (ARD)/Germany

Marianne and Leonard: Words of Love

Words & Poems Ltd/Dogwoof/Roadside Attractions/BBC Two/UK

Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words

Footwork Films Ltd/Manilla Productions Ltd/BBC Two/UK

Studio Entertainment

Mute It

NIPPON TV/Japan

There’s Something About Movies

CPL Productions/Motion Content Group/Sky/Sky One/UK

The Wonderbox

Capa/Newen Distribution/France 3/France

The Way Out

Roses Are Blue/Be Entertainment/VTM – DPG Media/Belgium

Beat The Channel

Florida Entertainment/Red Arrow Studios International/ProSieben/Germany

Lego Masters USA

Endemol Shine North America and Tuesday’s Child under license from The LEGO Group/Banijay Rights/FOX/USA

Children and Youth



Malory Towers

Malory Towers/King Bert/WildBrain/CBBC/UK/Canada



First Day

Epic Films/Australian Children’s Television Foundation/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia



Never Have I Ever

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group/3 Arts Entertainment/Original Langster/ Kaling International/Netflix/USA



FYI Investigates: Children Caught in the Crossfire

Fresh Start Media/Sky/Sky News/Sky Kids



The Tiger Who Came to Tea

Lupus Films/NBCUniversal/Channel 4/UK



Nighthawks

De Mensen/Newen Distribution/Ketnet/VRT/Belgium

Social Media and Video Series

Labels: Young and Homeless

VRT/VRT Sales/VRT NWS youtube channel/Belgium



Anne Frank Video Diary

Every Media/Netherlands



The Square Root

Gunnpark Entertainment/United States



Content

Ludo Studio/ABC TV/Australia



Cancelled

More Sauce/Facebook/Spain



The Shape of Us

BBC Scotland Multiplatform Productions/BBC Ideas/UK

Innovation in the Time of Covid

Petrolio (Breathless)

Rai-Radiotelevisione Italiana/Italy

The Proms 2020

Livewire Pictures/BBC/UK

Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special

Fulwell 73/CBS Studios/US

At Home

HBO Europe/Spain

Front Messages

BNNVARA/Netherlands

Container Cup

Woestijnvis/Primitives/VIER/Belgium

Audio Entertainment

Peter 2.0: The Making of a Cyborg

We Are Unedited for Cardiff Productions/Apple/Spotify/Acast/UK

Agendum

Pozzitive Television Ltd BBC Radio 4/UK

The Nobody Zone

RTÉ Documentary On One/Third Ear Productions/RTÉ/Third Ear/Ireland

Treasure Island: The hunt for the Falcon Blanco

RTÉ/Ireland

Tunnel 29

BBC Radio 4/UK

Nut Jobs: Cracking California’s Strangest $10 million Heist

Somethin’ Else/Audible/Australia