Epic Films’ First Day, Ludo Studio’s Content, and More Sauce’s Cancelled are among the Aussie nominees for this year’s prestigious Rose d’Or Awards.
Commissioned by the ABC, First Day will compete in the Children and Youth category, against projects from the UK, Canada, US, and Belgium.
The series, which has sold the BBC and Hulu, stars young transgender actor Evie Macdonald as Hannah Bradford, who is about to start her first year of high school.
As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.
Created and written by Julie Kalceff and produced by Kirsty Stark and Kate Croser, First Day has already won a slew of awards including the Diversify TV Excellence Award for Kids’ Programming at MIPCOM 2018, the Gender Equity Prize at the Prix Jeunesse International in 2018 and Best Screenplay as well as the Audience Award at the 2018 Mardi Gras Film Festival in Sydney.
Both Content and Cancelled are nominated in the Social Media and Video Series category, against projects from the UK, US, The Netherlands and Belgium.
Recently nominated for an International Emmy Award, ABC vertical comedy Content is produced by Meg O’Connell and written by Anna Barnes. It stars Charlotte Nicdao as Lucy, an extrovert chasing Internet fame and Gemma Bird Matheson as her best friend Daisy.
Cancelled, created by Luke Eve and partner Maria Albiñana, is a 10 x 8 minute comedy supported by Screen Australia that mirrors their real life story: they travelled to Spain to get married in March, but shortly after arrival they were forced to cancel due to COVID-19 restrictions. They then spent months in strict lockdown with Eve’s mum. Cancelled was filmed entirely within their apartment on a mobile phone with Eve Albiñana and Eve’s mother, Karen acting as both cast and crew.
Available on Facebook, the series won the Grand Jury Prize at Marseille Web Fest last month and has had more than 2 million views.
Marc Fennell’s Audible podcast Nut Jobs: Cracking California’s Strangest $10 million Heist was also nominated in the Audio Entertainment category. It’s the second nomination in a row for Fennell, who was up in the category last year for podcast It Burns: The Scandal-Plagued Race to Breed the World’s Hottest Chilli.
Nominees for the Rose d’Or Awards were selected from 766 entries across 12 categories, voted for by over 80 international judges from across the television industry led by chair Mark Rowland, CEO Indiemedia.
Given challenges faced by the industry in 2020, this year’s awards will also have a special category to recognise ‘Innovation In The Time of COVID’, with finalists from Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Belgium, the US and UK.
This awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony, hosted by comedian Nish Kumar on December 9.
The full list of nominees:
Comedy
Famalam
BBC Studios/BBC3/UK
Secret Gameshow
Asahi Broadcasting TV Corporation/NBCUniversal Formats/ABC/Asahi/Japan
Woke
ABC Studios/Sony Pictures Television/Song Pics Television/Hulu/USA
Did You Get the Message
SHELTER/BE ENTERTAINMENT/VTM (DPG Media)/Belgium
R
ViacomCBS International Studios – Claro Video/ViacomCBS International Studios/Paramount Network/Mexico
Toren C
Hollands Licht Producties/BlazHoffski Productions B.V./VPRO/NPO3/Netherlands
Comedy Drama and Sitcom
257 Reasons to Live
Yellow, Black and White/START/Beta Film/Russia
Parliament
Cinétévé/Artémis Productions/CineCentrum/France TV Distribution/France.tv/WDR/BeTV/France
Sex Education
Eleven Film/Netflix/UK/USA
Two Weeks to Live
Kudos Productions/Endemol Shine International/Sky One/UK
Feel Good
Objective Fiction/Objective Media Group Scotland/All3media International/Channel 4/Netflix/UK
This Way Up
Merman Television Ltd/Sky NBCU/Channel 4/UK
Drama
Unorthodox
Studio Airlift/RealFilm/Netflix/Germany/USA
Babylon Berlin
X Filme Creative Pool Gmbh/Beta Film/Sky/Germany
Normal People
Element Pictures/BBC/Hulu/ BBC Three/BBC One/UK
Das Boot
Sky Deutschland/Bavaria Fiction/NBC Universal Global Distribution/Sky Germany/Germany
The Capture
Heyday Television/NBCUniversal International Studios/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/BBC One/UK
Baghdad Central
Euston Films/Fremantle/Channel 4/UK
Soap or Telenovela
District 31
Aetios Productions/Aetios Distribution/Radio-Canada/Canada
Victoria Small
ViacomCBS International Studios/ViacomCBS International Studios/Telefe/Argentina
A Life Worth Living
Globo/Brazil
Casualty
BBC Studios/BBC ONE/UK
Nazare
SP Televisão S.A./SIC- Sociedade Independente de Comunicação/Portugal
100 Dias Para Enamorarnos
Telemundo Global Studios/NBCUniversal Global Distribution/Telemundo/USA
Reality and Factual Entertainment
Still Standing
Frantic Films/DR Salg/Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC)/Canada
We’ll Meet Again
Kuma Studios/Kan 11/Israel
The School That Tried to End Racism
Proper Content/Banijay/Channel 4/UK
Smuggled
ScreenDog Productions/ENDEMOL SHINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED/Channel 4/UK
Generation Dating
Coco Content/A+E Networks/Virgin Media Television/Virgin Media One/Ireland
Race Across the World
Studio Lambert/BBC TWO/UK
Documentary
The Forum
Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion Berlin GmbH & Co. KG/Germany
Confronting Holocaust Denial: David Baddiel
Wall to Wall Media Ltd/UK
For Sama
ITN PRODUCTIONS/Syrian Arab Republic/UK
Afghanistan. The Wounded Land
LOOKSfilm/Germany
The Unwanted: Secret Windrush Files
Uplands Television Limited/UK
Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Keo Films/UK
Arts
The Great World Theatre – Salzburg and its Festivals
pre tv Gesellschaft für Film- und Videoproduktion m.b.H./Unitel/ORF – Austrian Broadcasting Corporation/Austria
This House is Full of Music
Swan Films/BBC One/UK
Lee Miller – A Life on the Frontline
Erica Starling Productions and Ronachan Films/BBC/BBC Two/UK
Wim Wenders, Desperado
NDR (Norddeutscher Rundfunk)/Studio Hamburg Enterprises/Das Erste (ARD)/Germany
Marianne and Leonard: Words of Love
Words & Poems Ltd/Dogwoof/Roadside Attractions/BBC Two/UK
Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words
Footwork Films Ltd/Manilla Productions Ltd/BBC Two/UK
Studio Entertainment
Mute It
NIPPON TV/Japan
There’s Something About Movies
CPL Productions/Motion Content Group/Sky/Sky One/UK
The Wonderbox
Capa/Newen Distribution/France 3/France
The Way Out
Roses Are Blue/Be Entertainment/VTM – DPG Media/Belgium
Beat The Channel
Florida Entertainment/Red Arrow Studios International/ProSieben/Germany
Lego Masters USA
Endemol Shine North America and Tuesday’s Child under license from The LEGO Group/Banijay Rights/FOX/USA
Children and Youth
Malory Towers
Malory Towers/King Bert/WildBrain/CBBC/UK/Canada
First Day
Epic Films/Australian Children’s Television Foundation/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australia
Never Have I Ever
Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group/3 Arts Entertainment/Original Langster/ Kaling International/Netflix/USA
FYI Investigates: Children Caught in the Crossfire
Fresh Start Media/Sky/Sky News/Sky Kids
The Tiger Who Came to Tea
Lupus Films/NBCUniversal/Channel 4/UK
Nighthawks
De Mensen/Newen Distribution/Ketnet/VRT/Belgium
Social Media and Video Series
Labels: Young and Homeless
VRT/VRT Sales/VRT NWS youtube channel/Belgium
Anne Frank Video Diary
Every Media/Netherlands
The Square Root
Gunnpark Entertainment/United States
Content
Ludo Studio/ABC TV/Australia
Cancelled
More Sauce/Facebook/Spain
The Shape of Us
BBC Scotland Multiplatform Productions/BBC Ideas/UK
Innovation in the Time of Covid
Petrolio (Breathless)
Rai-Radiotelevisione Italiana/Italy
The Proms 2020
Livewire Pictures/BBC/UK
Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special
Fulwell 73/CBS Studios/US
At Home
HBO Europe/Spain
Front Messages
BNNVARA/Netherlands
Container Cup
Woestijnvis/Primitives/VIER/Belgium
Audio Entertainment
Peter 2.0: The Making of a Cyborg
We Are Unedited for Cardiff Productions/Apple/Spotify/Acast/UK
Agendum
Pozzitive Television Ltd BBC Radio 4/UK
The Nobody Zone
RTÉ Documentary On One/Third Ear Productions/RTÉ/Third Ear/Ireland
Treasure Island: The hunt for the Falcon Blanco
RTÉ/Ireland
Tunnel 29
BBC Radio 4/UK
Nut Jobs: Cracking California’s Strangest $10 million Heist
Somethin’ Else/Audible/Australia