Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has unveiled the first finalists for its 2022 awards, which will cover an extended, two-year period due to COVID-19.
Announced today are the nominees in three categories: Animated Series Production of the Year, Children’s Series Production of the Year and Online Series Production of the Year.
The children’s category looks to be particularly competitive, including second seasons of the Emmy-winning Bluey (Ludo Studio) and Hardball (Northern Pictures) and the currently Emmy-nominated First Day (Epic Films), in addition to 100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone (Flying Bark Productions), Are You Tougher Than Your Ancestors? (Sticky Pictures/Flying Kite Pictures), Itch (Komixx Entertainment) and The New Legends of Monkey (See-Saw Films).
Flying Bark is also up for the animated series gong for Lego: Monkie Kid, as is Ludo Studio for The Strange Chores with Media World Pictures. Also earning two nominations is Mashup Pictures, with Phenomena and Youth on Strike! both up for the online award.
Finalist rounds are staggered for this iteration of the awards, with new category nominations to be announced each fortnight. The idea is this will give SPA members the time to view each of the finalists works before voting.
“Year on year local and international audiences get to enjoy an incredibly diverse and exciting array of content from independent Australian production companies. We are extremely impressed with the quality of content coming from our members who have set the bar incredibly high,” said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.
The SPA Awards will be presented on the final night of the Screen Forever conference, March 30, at the Star Event Centre, Gold coast.
Animated Series Production of the Year
- Kangaroo Beach – Cheeky Little Media
- Lego: Monkie Kid – Flying Bark Productions
- Space Nova – SLR Productions
- The Strange Chores – Media World Pictures/Ludo Studio
- YOLO: Crystal Fantasy – Princess Pictures
Children’s Series Production of the Year
- 100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone – Flying Bark Productions
- Are You Tougher Than Your Ancestors? – Sticky Pictures/Flying Kite Pictures
- Bluey (Season 2) – Ludo Studio
- First Day – Epic Films
- Hardball (Series 2) – Northern Pictures
- ITCH – Komixx Entertainment
- The New Legends of Monkey – See-Saw Films
Online Series Production of the Year
- All My Friends Are Racist – Maximo Entertainment/Hoodlum Entertainment
- Grey Nomads – 4Storey Productions
- Halal Gurls – In-Between Pictures
- Hug the Sun – Haven’t You Done Well Productions
- Phenomena – Mashup Pictures
- Scattered – Passionfruit Bites
- The Tailings – 2Jons
- Youth On Strike! – Mashup Pictures
Further finalists will be announced in the coming weeks
Open for voting October 12 – October 25
- Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year
- Light Entertainment Series Production of the Year
- Reality Series Production of the Year
Open for voting October 26 – November 8
- Documentary Program or Series Production of the Year
- Feature Documentary Production of the Year
Open for voting November 9 – November 22
- Drama Series Production of the Year
- Feature Film Production of the Year
- Telemovie or Mini Series Production of the Year
Open for voting November 23 – December 20
- Short Film Production of the Year