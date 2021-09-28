Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has unveiled the first finalists for its 2022 awards, which will cover an extended, two-year period due to COVID-19.

Announced today are the nominees in three categories: Animated Series Production of the Year, Children’s Series Production of the Year and Online Series Production of the Year.

The children’s category looks to be particularly competitive, including second seasons of the Emmy-winning Bluey (Ludo Studio) and Hardball (Northern Pictures) and the currently Emmy-nominated First Day (Epic Films), in addition to 100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone (Flying Bark Productions), Are You Tougher Than Your Ancestors? (Sticky Pictures/Flying Kite Pictures), Itch (Komixx Entertainment) and The New Legends of Monkey (See-Saw Films).

Flying Bark is also up for the animated series gong for Lego: Monkie Kid, as is Ludo Studio for The Strange Chores with Media World Pictures. Also earning two nominations is Mashup Pictures, with Phenomena and Youth on Strike! both up for the online award.

Finalist rounds are staggered for this iteration of the awards, with new category nominations to be announced each fortnight. The idea is this will give SPA members the time to view each of the finalists works before voting.

“Year on year local and international audiences get to enjoy an incredibly diverse and exciting array of content from independent Australian production companies. We are extremely impressed with the quality of content coming from our members who have set the bar incredibly high,” said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

The SPA Awards will be presented on the final night of the Screen Forever conference, March 30, at the Star Event Centre, Gold coast.

Animated Series Production of the Year

Kangaroo Beach – Cheeky Little Media

Lego: Monkie Kid – Flying Bark Productions

Space Nova – SLR Productions

The Strange Chores – Media World Pictures/Ludo Studio

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy – Princess Pictures

Children’s Series Production of the Year

100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone – Flying Bark Productions

Are You Tougher Than Your Ancestors? – Sticky Pictures/Flying Kite Pictures

Bluey (Season 2) – Ludo Studio

First Day – Epic Films

Hardball (Series 2) – Northern Pictures

ITCH – Komixx Entertainment

The New Legends of Monkey – See-Saw Films

Online Series Production of the Year

All My Friends Are Racist – Maximo Entertainment/Hoodlum Entertainment

Grey Nomads – 4Storey Productions

Halal Gurls – In-Between Pictures

Hug the Sun – Haven’t You Done Well Productions

Phenomena – Mashup Pictures

Scattered – Passionfruit Bites

The Tailings – 2Jons

Youth On Strike! – Mashup Pictures

Further finalists will be announced in the coming weeks

Open for voting October 12 – October 25

Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year

Light Entertainment Series Production of the Year

Reality Series Production of the Year

Open for voting October 26 – November 8

Documentary Program or Series Production of the Year

Feature Documentary Production of the Year

Open for voting November 9 – November 22

Drama Series Production of the Year

Feature Film Production of the Year

Telemovie or Mini Series Production of the Year

Open for voting November 23 – December 20

Short Film Production of the Year