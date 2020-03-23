Five finalists announced for AACTA Pitch: Regional Landscapes

AACTA, in partnership with Screenworks, has announced the five finalists for its feature film pitching competition, which called for ideas inspired by Australia’s regional landscapes.

They are:

Advertisement

The Artisan, Amanda Bridgeman, Western Australia

An eternally hopeful baker befriends a pessimistic graffiti artist, and together they fight to revive their dying town through art in order to win back the regional fair.

An eternally hopeful baker befriends a pessimistic graffiti artist, and together they fight to revive their dying town through art in order to win back the regional fair. Big Things, Anna Lindner, regional South Australia

When wide-eyed roller girl Stevie has a chance encounter with her long absent father, her dream comes true as they reconnect on a road trip across Australia to see the country’s ‘big things’. However, she soon suspects her father’s real motives for the journey are far bigger than any pineapple or prawn.

When wide-eyed roller girl Stevie has a chance encounter with her long absent father, her dream comes true as they reconnect on a road trip across Australia to see the country’s ‘big things’. However, she soon suspects her father’s real motives for the journey are far bigger than any pineapple or prawn. Blackbird, Georgina Jenkins, Australian Capital Territory

Forced into aged care, a feisty but forgetful Greek woman must manipulate her carer into taking her on a road trip to retrieve her lifesavings before the family home is sold.

Forced into aged care, a feisty but forgetful Greek woman must manipulate her carer into taking her on a road trip to retrieve her lifesavings before the family home is sold. The Boundary Rider, Samantha Laughton and Tracey Rigney, Melbourne

Kitty, with her best friend Narnde, a stock horse, works the outback desert along the Boundary Line. Enslaved by harsh work and a cruel boss, she discovers the strength of her culture through the memories of her grandfather’s teachings, and her power and freedom as a woman.

Kitty, with her best friend Narnde, a stock horse, works the outback desert along the Boundary Line. Enslaved by harsh work and a cruel boss, she discovers the strength of her culture through the memories of her grandfather’s teachings, and her power and freedom as a woman. A Sunburnt Christmas, Timothy Walker and Gretel Vella, regional Victoria

When an exhausted Santa and his reindeer crash-land in outback Australia, a drought stricken family must train a team of wild kangaroos in order to save Christmas.

Each of the creatives were meant to pitch their film at the Screenworks Business of Producing conference last week. However, the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, with AACTA and Screenworks now planning to hold an online competition.

The judging panel includes producers Michele Bennett and Deb Cox, SBS acting head of scripted Amanda Duthie and Umbrella Entertainment MD Jeff Harrison.

The winners, to be announced in April, will receive:

Industry connection opportunities through the Australian Writers’ Guild Pathways program

Script development from acclaimed screenwriter Emma Jensen (I Am Woman, Mary Shelley)

Feedback and ongoing guidance from the judging panel

AACTA annual membership

Screenworks annual membership

Australian Writers’ Guild annual membership

Two tickets to the 2020 AACTA Industry Luncheon and AACTA Awards Ceremony and After Party.

.