A renewed emphasis on lifestyle content will shape Foxtel’s program line-up for the year ahead, with the company announcing a mix of new and returning locally commissioned series going into production.

Pre-production has already begun fresh formats Selling In The City and The Repair Shop, as well as the next chapter in the Find Me… series, Find My Dream Home, and Selling Houses Australia.

A spin off from Selling Houses, Selling In the City is a younger, more millennial-skewed brand, with a focus on getting into, and moving up, the property ladder.

The Repair Shop is an antidote to throwaway culture, with each episode following a team of passionate and skilled craftspeople who rescue damaged objects from heirlooms to prized antiques to restore them to their former glory.

Both shows are being developed through Warner Bros International Television Production, which has also come on as a production partner in Selling Houses Australia.

The LifeStyle production slate includes Fremantle’s Grand Designs Grand Designs Australia, Beyond Rights’ Love It or List It Australia, Endemol Shine Australia’s Gogglebox Australia, and Essential Media’s new documentary series Scott Pape’s Money Movement.

It comes after Foxtel conducted a multi-methodology research study on the habits of its audience prior to the onset of the pandemic.

LifeStyle group general manager Wendy Moore said the data had shown the time was right for the company to increase in investment in the lifestyle space.

“The data across the past 12 months has shown just how important our returning shows are to our audience,” she said.

“They want more of what they already love.”

Further announcements regarding production on Selling In The City and The Repair Shop will be made in the coming months.