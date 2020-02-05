Foxtel’s Carly Heaton joins Fremantle

Carly Heaton.

Carly Heaton has resigned from Foxtel to join Fremantle in the newly created role of creative director, scripted content.

Advertisement

At Fremantle she reports to director of scripted Jo Porter, who tells IF: “During Carly’s time at Foxtel she has built an enviable reputation as someone who is ambitious for excellence, a fabulous collaborator and a champion of unique and compelling stories.

“Carly is going to be a brilliant addition to our passionate and clever scripted team.”

Heaton was the executive in charge of drama production at Foxtel, latterly working as a consultant, after being promoted from drama development executive.

Most recently she served as an EP of Lingo Pictures’ Upright and on See-Saw Films’ upcoming The End.

Previously she was an EP on Goalpost Pictures’ Fighting Season and both editions of Matchbox Pictures’ Secret City.

Foxtel director of content Ross Crowley continues to oversee drama while former head of drama Penny Win is a consultant on Fremantle’s Wentworth and other projects that are yet to be announced.

Heaton joined Foxtel in 2007 as a promo producer at the W Channel and later worked as a senior creative at Crime + Investigation and History Channel and creative director of A&E Australia.

.