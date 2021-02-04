The second season of Sarah Kendall’s comedy Frayed is currently filming in Sydney for the ABC/Sky Studios UK, with Hamish Michael, Jane Hall and Emma Harvie joining the regular cast.

The next instalment will find Sammy (Kendall) and her kids, having made it out of Australia, living in a tiny London flat while she frantically tries to prove that her lawyer, Rufus (Robert Webb), stole her house. Barely able to make ends meet working in ‘exhaust management’ (she’s a secretary in a muffler repair shop), Sammy is desperate to find a way to reclaim her opulent London life. She must also keep her kids far away from Australia and the truth about what happened to their neighbour.

Meanwhile back down under in Newcastle, an ambitious cop heads up the missing persons case and simply does not believe Sammy’s neighbour would just disappear.

With Jim (Ben Mingay), Jean (Kerry Armstrong) and Abby (Alexandra Jensen) trying to keep their secret hidden, and con artist Bev (Doris Younane) lurking on the scene, it’s only a matter of time until Sammy is called back to be a key witness in the case.

Also reprising their roles are Diane Morgan, Matt Passmore, George Houvardas, Frazer Hadfield and Maggie Ireland-Jones.

Shaun Wilson will return to direct, and Nicole O’Donohue produces. EPs are Clelia Mountford, Sharon Horgan and Kevin Whyte and ABC head of comedy Todd Abbott. The series, supported by Screen Australia and Screen NSW, will shoot across Australia and the UK.

The first season of the Merman and Guesswork Television series earned five AACTA nods, and saw Kendall recognised with a BAFTA nomination.

Of the second season, the creator, writer and star said: “I’m so excited to be home making season 2 of Frayed. The last year has been pretty grim, so we’re all really grateful for this opportunity to bring back a lot of these frankly appalling characters.”

Abbott says: “The first season of Frayed made Australians realise that Sarah Kendall is a true triple threat: writer, performer and fashion icon. The second season promises to make her a fully-fledged national treasure, as a stellar cast and top-shelf production team bring to life the sharp, suspenseful, audacious and flat-out funny scripts she has created.”

Frayed season 2 will air on the ABC later this year. International sales are managed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.