Documentary From Sky to Sea, from Sea Dog Television International, follows renowned aerial wildlife photographer and videographer Jaimen Hudson and his inspiring quest to become the world’s first underwater cinematographer with quadriplegia.

Embarking on the greatest challenge of his life, Hudson seeks to fulfil his childhood dream of filming whales underwater. Struggling against the constraints of his disability and the concerns of those around him, he sets out to prove to himself and the world that nothing will keep him from achieving his dreams. This is his story.

Ahead of its cinema release via FanForce March 18, Jaimen Hudson: From Sky To Sea will premiere as the closing night film for the WA Made Film Festivalon March 14.