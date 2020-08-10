Garth Davis set to direct ‘Tron’ 3 for Disney

‘Tron: Legacy.’

Garth Davis is attached to direct a reboot of Disney’s Tron franchise, starring Suicide Squad’s Jared Leto.

The Top of the Lake, Lion and Mary Magdalene director aggressively pursued the job, eventually winning over execs at the studio, according to Deadline.

Although the project is still in development, Deadline said Davis’ involvement is a push in the right direction for the future of the franchise.

Meanwhile Davis and his head of development Samantha Lang are continuing to develop feature film and TV projects for I Am That, a production co-venture with Iain Canning and Emile Sherman’s See-Saw Films.

“We are delighted about this new role for Garth and will continue to work closely with him,” Lang tells IF.

The franchise kicked off in 1982 with Tron, a sci-fi action-adventure set in the fantastic world inside a computer program, starring Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner and directed by Steven Lisberger.

The 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, which starred Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde and Bridges, directed by Joseph Kosinski, made $172 million in the US and $400 million worldwide, not a great return on the bloated $170 million budget.

Nonetheless Disney has been looking to reboot the franchise and Leto came on board in 2017, reportedly to play a new character named Ares.

Leto Tweeted today: “I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing.”

Jesse Wigutow wrote the most recent draft of the script. Leto will produce along with his producing partner Emma Ludbrook and Justin Springer, who co-produced Tron: Legacy and executive produced the Tom Cruise sci-fi movie Oblivion.

