In feature documentary Girls Can’t Surf, director Christopher Nelius tells the story of how a “ragtag bunch of inspired, punk girls” who took on the male-dominated sport of professional surfing in order to achieve equality.

Madman Entertainment will release the film, featuring surfing greats Jodie Cooper, Frieda Zamba, Pauline Menczer, Lisa Andersen, Pam Burridge, Wendy Botha, Layne Beachley, in cinemas March 2021.

Perth Arts Festival will host the Australian premiere January 11, followed by Sydney Film Festival’s summer season January 17 and Westpac OpenAir January 31.

Girls Can’t Surf is produced by Michaela Perske, and co-written by Nelius and Julie-Anne De Ruvo.