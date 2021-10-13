Calling seasoned artists of all walks of life! Now in its second year, the Global Virtual Conservatory part-time, 5-month program is tailored to the ambitious artist, actor and educator eager to broaden their network and their creative mind.

Rooted in multicultural perspectives on performance methodology, this remote program draws from Atlantic Acting School and Atlantic Theater Company’s broad and diverse pool of working artists – from NY to LA, Argentina, Australia, London, and beyond! Over the course of three concentrated six-week trimesters, students will develop three distinct portfolio pieces – a self-scripted solo project, a film project, and a collaborative group project.

Applications for Spring 2022 matriculation are due November 15, 2021.

Trimester 1: February 1 – March 10, 2022 | Trimester 2: March 22 – April 28, 2022 | Trimester 3: May 10 – June 16, 2022

PRACTICAL AESTHETICS SCHOLARSHIP

Atlantic’s annual full-tuition award.

The Practical Aesthetics Scholarship is Atlantic’s annual early action scholarship for each of our three professional conservatory programs: the Full-Time, Evening, and Global Virtual Conservatories. Candidates are considered based on merit and need demonstrated by the overall strength of their audition and application. Scholarships are awarded at the discretion of the Admissions office at Atlantic Acting School.

Practical Aesthetics Scholarship applications will be accepted annually. Must be a new student to apply. Applications for Fall 2022 matriculation are due November 15, 2021.

For more information, please contact Director of Admissions, Chris Booth at [email protected] or via phone at 646.216.1190.

https://atlanticactingschool.org/programs/scholarships/