Gold Coast Film Festival in the hunt for a new CEO

Outgoing GCFF CEO/festival director Lucy Fisher.

The Gold Coast Film Festival is searching for a new CEO/festival director following the resignation of Lucy Fisher.

Advertisement

Fisher, who has held the role for the past five years, is moving onto postgraduate study.

“It’s been a huge few years and I’ve loved every second, but the time is right for a new challenge. Crazy as it may be in the middle of a pandemic, I’m not leaving to go to another job. I’m going to focus on my MBA for now and then be open to new opportunities in the new year,” she tells IF.

Chair of the Gold Coast Film Fantastic board Sue-Anne Chapman expressed admiration for the job Fisher has done. Her legacy includes creative initiatives such as a movie locations tour and floating cinema, securing Margot Robbie as the festival patron and locking in more than $20,000 in prizes for emerging filmmakers annually.

“Lucy is an astute professional, outcome driven strategist and exceptional networker, and whilst we are very disappointed to lose her as the head of the Festival, we are extremely grateful for her work,” Chapman said.

“Lucy’s determination to redefine the Festival into the strong brand it is today means she leaves us in a very solid position despite having had to cancel the 2020 Festival due to COVID19.”

“Lucy’s exceptional achievements include the tripling of sponsorship revenue, doubling government funding and more than tripling ticket sales during her tenure and leaves a legacy we are very proud of.”

“Lucy leaves us having completed a comprehensive plan for a hybrid 2021 Festival program. The Board wishes Lucy the very best as she embarks on her next chapter,” said Ms Chapman.

Applications for the role are now open, closing October 21, with more detail to be found festival’s website.

.