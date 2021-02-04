Australian talent has been recognised in the television categories for this year’s Golden Globes, with Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman and The Great, created by Tony McNamara, all earning nominations.

Blanchett and Kidman will face off in the Best Actress in a Television Series category for their work on Mrs America and The Undoing, respectively.

They will be up against Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Shira Haas, (Unorthodox), and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit).

It’s not the first time Blanchett has been recognised for her portrayal as Phyllis Schlafly, having received an Emmy nomination for the character last year.

Kidman’s nomination is one of four for Made Up Stories’ The Undoing, which will also vie for Best Television Motion Picture against Normal People, The Queen’s Gambit, Small Axe and Unorthodox.

Elsewhere, The Great is up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, vying against Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso.

Netflix leads in both television and film nominations, including the drama Mank, which received six nods, followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7 with five nominations.

In the television categories, Netflix’s royal drama The Crown led with six nominations, followed by comedy Schitt’s Creek with five.

This year’s ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 28 (US time).

In Australia, it will be broadcast on Foxtel’s Fox Arena on Monday, March 1 at 12pm AEDT, with a primetime encore at 7.30pm AEDT on Fox Arena and On Demand.