Governor-General David Hurley and Linda Hurley to be Bus Stop Films patrons

Governor-General of Australia David Hurley and wife Linda Hurley.

Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda Hurley have been announced as joint patrons of Bus Stop Films.

The move continues an ongoing relationship; Governor-General Hurley previously had Bus Stop under his patronage when Governor of NSW.

He said: “The work of Bus Stop Films, teaching film studies to adults with intellectual disabilities and others from marginalised communities, is a powerful example of the way creativity and the arts connect people, break down barriers and open up new opportunities. In Australia, embracing our diversity is one of our great strengths and I commend all involved in Bus Stop Films for their innovative approach to encouraging greater inclusivity in our community.

“I am delighted to become Patron and look forward to supporting the team, students and partners over the coming years.”

Co-founded by Genevieve Clay-Smith in 2009, Bus Stop Films aims to raise the profile of people living with disability and other marginalised groups through inclusive filmmaking. The organisation runs the Accessible Film Studies Program, and recently launched The Inclusive Filmmaking Toolkit and Inclusion in Action, a screen industry training program that focuses on pathways to employment in the screen industry for people living with disability.

Bus Stop Films chairman Peter Tonagh said: “I am thrilled to have the support of Their Excellencies as Bus Stop Films continues to grow its reach through geographic expansion and in the online space, across all our inclusion focussed programs. Their patronage of Bus Stop reflects the importance of our work and its impact to the nation.”

Actor, director and producer Rachel Griffiths is also a Bus Stop patron.

