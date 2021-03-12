The Great Barrier Reef’s capacity to survive is championed in IMAX documentary Great Barrier Reef 3D, directed by Steve Amezdroz and shot by cinematographer Richard Fitzpatrick.

Examining the reef’s resilience in the face of climate change and coral decline, the family-friendly movie encourages young audiences to reflect on the role they too can play in protecting this unique marine reserve.

Narrated by Eric Bana, the film follows reef guardian Jemma Craig on an expedition along Australia’s east coast to Green Island, Fitzroy Island and Lady Elliot Island as she documents the work being done by volunteers and citizen scientists to help researchers gain a more comprehensive understanding of the natural world.