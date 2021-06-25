Hertz is a world leader in car rental solutions with a comprehensive understanding of the Film, Production and Entertainment Industry.

The Australian rental fleet of over 22,000 vehicles has an average age of approximately 8 months and is available from over 230 locations, including all major airports.

A wide range of passenger vehicles is available, from small economy cars, SUV’s, Vans, Audi prestige vehicles and 8-12 seater people movers. Commercial vehicles are available nationally and include trucks and four wheel drive vehicles.

Our specialised Entertainment division can assist with a streamlined booking process and at competitive prices you can trust Hertz with your next journey.