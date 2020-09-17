Greig Fraser scores Emmy win for ‘The Mandalorian’

Greig Fraser on the set of ‘The Mandalorian’.

Cinematographer Greig Fraser has won a Creative Arts Emmy for his work on Disney+’s The Mandalorian, ‘Chapter 7: The Reckoning’.

Fraser shares the award for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (Half Hour) with frequent collaborator and co-DOP, New Zealander Barry ‘Baz’ Idoine.

The Mandalorian is the pair’s second venture into the Star Wars universe, having previously worked together on Rogue One, with Fraser DOP and Idoine heading second unit.

Greig Fraser and Baz Idoine accepting their award.

Their work with director Jon Favreau and ILM on The Mandalorian has been much discussed for innovative use of virtual sets, with LED panelling allowing real-time, in-camera compositing.

The cinematography Emmy is one of five awards for the Lucasfilm series so far, with other gongs for production design, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects.

Fraser is currently working on The Batman. His other work includes Lion, for which he was nominated for Oscar, Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune, Star Wars: Rogue One, Vice, Zero Dark Thirty and Foxcatcher. His career began as a stills photographer at Exit Films.

Other Australians up for Emmys this year include Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Sarah Snook, Hannah Gadsby, writer Tony McNamara, costume designer Justine Seymour, composer Antonio Gambale, director Patrick Clair and animator/compositor Raoul Marks for title design on Westworld, and director Paul Mitchell for main title design on The Watchmen.

A full list of winners so far can by found on the Television Academy’s website.

The Creative Arts Emmys continue September 17 and 19 (LA time), with the Prime-Time Emmy Awards to be held September 20 LA time, screened here on FOX Arena September 21 from 10.00am.

