Hannah Barnes joins K7 Media

Hannah Barnes.

Global media consultancy K7 Media has hired Hannah Barnes, the former group general manager of Foxtel’s Lifestyle channels, as it expands down under.

Based in Melbourne, Barnes serves as Australian consultant to K7 Media, which provides research and media consulting services to broadcasters, streaming platforms, distributors and production companies.

Barnes has worked as a media consultant since leaving Foxtel in October 2018 after nine years with the platform.

Her CV spans more than 20 years’ industry experience, including managing editor at UK satcaster BSkyB’s Sky1, Sky2 and Sky3 and director of programs for Channel Five’s digital channels Fiver and Five US.

Her appointment follows K7 opening a permanent base in Singapore and expanding its local-language offering.

Keri Lewis Brown, founder and CEO of K7 Media, said: “Hannah brings with her an enviable network of industry contacts across Australia, the UK and North America. We believe having such an accomplished consultant based in Melbourne will help us continue to grow our global presence.”

Barnes added: “I am so pleased to be collaborating with Keri and the team at K7 Media. I have been so impressed with the wealth of experience within the team and look forward to contributing to telling the stories of the great work that is being produced by our industry across Australia and in New Zealand.”

