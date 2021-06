Christopher Amos’ debut feature Hating Peter Tatchell is a portrait of the Melbourne-born human rights activist who has taken on the likes of Margaret Thatcher and Robert Mugabe, campaigning for gay liberation, the environment and against war.

The documentary is presented by Sir Ian McKellen, features interviews with Stephen Fry and former Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey, and is executive produced by Elton John and David Furnish. Veronica Fury is the producer with Amos and Lee Matthews.