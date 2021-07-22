Helen Gregory is set to join See-Saw Films in the newly-created senior role of creative executive, based out of the London office.

Gregory joins See-Saw from her company Trapeze Entertainment, with recent credits including executive producer on Pulse and Sister Pictures’ season two of Gangs of London for Sky/AMC.

Prior to, Gregory was managing director of Twelve Town (formerly Pinewood Television), and has held other senior roles such as head of film and TV at Ruby FIlm & Television, joint head of drama at World Productions and commissioning editor for drama at Channel 4. Her credits include The Child In Time, The Enfield Haunting and The Catch.

While at Trapeze, Gregory set development projects up with the BBC, Netflix, Sky and with Jude Law’s production company Riff Raff Entertainment, which she will continue to build at See-Saw.

Effective September 1, Gregory will be responsible for steering the creative strategy of the company, including the development of its television slate, while working closely with joint managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman on film strategy.

Further, Gregory will be responsible for leading See-Saw’s team of executive producers across the UK and Australia.

Gregory reports directly to Canning and Sherman and will work closely alongside Simon Gillis in his role as COO.

“See-Saw is at an exciting juncture, with many returning television series, limited series and films now in production, working across the theatrical, streamer and broadcaster landscape. We need a creative director to join us for this next stage of our journey, and are so fortunate to have enticed Helen,” said Canning and Sherman in a joint statement.

“She’s a truly exceptional creative leader with deep expertise as an executive producer, commissioner and managing director, but most importantly we share a vision for distinctive, original storytelling.”

See-Saw Films has grown significantly over the last year, hiring eight people to take its team to over 30.

In South Australia, it is currently in pre-production for the Warwick Thornton and Brendan Fletcher-created vampire series Firebite, for AMC+.

Other television projects include The North Water, written and directed by Andrew Haigh; State of the Union S2 written by Nick Hornby and directed by Stephen Frears; Heartstopper created and written by Alice Oseman and directed by Euros Lyn; The Essex Serpent, written by Anna Symon and directed by Clio Barnard, Slow Horses, written by Will Smith and directed by James Hawes.

Upcoming film projects include Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, expected to bow at the Venice Film Festival; Operation Mincemeat, written by Michelle Ashford and directed by John Madden, and Thomas M Wright’s second feature The Unknown Man, starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris.

The company is also in pre-production on The Son, Florian Zeller’s follow up to the The Father, again co-written with Christopher Hampton. Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern are to star.

Among See-Saw’s joint ventures are I Am That, with Garth Davis, and Picking Scabs, with Samantha Strauss.

Gregory say: “I am so thrilled to be joining See-Saw whose brilliantly authored work I have long enjoyed and admired.

“See-Saw’s growth over the last year is so exciting and impressive and I’m looking forward to working with Iain and Emile and their fantastic team to further build upon that success to deliver ambitious, inventive and relevant stories for international TV and film audiences.”