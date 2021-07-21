Producer Helen Leake has been appointed to the Screen Australia board for a three-year term.

She brings a wealth of experience to the role, having helmed the South Australian Film Corporation from 2004 to 2007, served on the board of Ausfilm and chaired the board of the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC).

As founder and owner of Dancing Road Productions and Duo Arts Productions, Leake’s credits include Heaven’s Burning, Black and White, Swerve, and Wolf Creek 2.

Prior to entering the film industry, Leake worked in Australia and the United Kingdom for International Computers Ltd and also ran her own computing consultancy firm.

Her term at Screen Australia, which commenced on June 27, comes after she was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day Honours for significant service to film and professional organisations.

The rest of the board consists of chair Nicholas Moore, deputy chair Megan Brownlow, Michael Hawkins, Claudia Karvan, Richard King, Deborah Mailman, and Joanna Werner.

Moore and Brownlow have also been reappointed to the board for three years.