Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘High Ground’ (Teaser)
13 March, 2020 by
The If Team
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
high-ground,
madman-entertainment,
madman-films,
stephen-johnson
Related Stories
WIN a copy of SPLICE starring Adrien Brody
A Letter to Momo Confirmed for REEL ANIME 2013 Line-Up
Screen Australia appoints two managers
That Sugar Film wows US critics
Madman for sale
Most Popular
Nell Greenwood promoted to AFTRS CEO
Cathy Payne to head Banijay Rights
Jane Seymour set to tackle dementia in ‘Ruby’s Choice’
Essential Media regains indie status after management buyout
BO Report: Ticket sales go ‘Downhill’ as ‘The Invisible Man’ reigns again
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter