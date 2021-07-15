High Ground, The Invisible Man and 2067 lead the feature film nominees and Hungry Ghosts, Stateless and Bump television for the upcoming Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) Awards.

Production designer for High Ground Ross Wallace and The Invisible Man’s Alex Holmes will compete for the night’s top gong against Relic‘s Steven Jones-Evans and True History of the Kelly Gang‘s Karen Murphy.

In television, battling for the production designer award are Hungry Ghost‘s Carrie Kennedy, On Becoming A God In Central Florida‘s Annie Beauchamp, Stateless’ Melinda Doring and The Luminaries‘ Felicity Abbott.

There are 23 categories for this year’s awards, including the traditional live performance, film, television, event, animation and costume design awards, in addition to new categories that include set decorators, screen graphic designers and live performance video designers.

“Over the past 10 years our young emerging designers have flourished,” production designer and APDG president George Liddle said.

“Their talented commitment to good design practice is impressive. The future of Australian live performance and screen design is in very capable hands.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art on Sunday, August 22.

Full list of nominees below:



CANAL ROAD ARTISAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Canal Road Artisan Lifetime Achievement Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the ceremony.

STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD

100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone

Flying Bark Productions

Jacquie Trowell – Series Director, Barbara Stephen – Producer

Lifeblood

Nicholas Tory

Design Team: Jonathan Nix – Art Director/Key Compositor/Animator/Designer, Oliver Abbott – Art Director/Compositor/Animator/Designer, Christian Heinrich – Artist/Animator/Designer, Jelena Sinik – Designer/Artist/Animator, Bryce Pemberton – Artist/Designer/Animator

Rebooted

Samuel Lewis

STANMART FILM SERVICES ART DIRECTION OR SET DECORATION FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Bump

Jamie Cranney

Operation Buffalo

Justine Dunn

Design Team: Colin Gibson – Production Designer, Nicholas Dare – Art Director, Marty Williams – Buyer, Pete Malatesta – Props Master, Kate Rawlins – Set Designer

Stateless

Lauren Richards

Design Team: Jen Drake, Ben Crabtree – Senior Buyers/Dressers, Annalisa Francesca, Johnno Hyde-Neary, Ben Brooks – Buyers/Dressers

The Letter For The King

Adam Wheatley

DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE ART DIRECTION OR SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

2067

Gareth Wilkes

Design Team: Jacinta Leong APDG

Mulan

Ian Gracie APDG and Damien Drew APDG

Design Team: Grant Major – Production Designer, Jill Cormack – Art Director, Mark Robins – Art Director

The Invisible Man

Katie Sharrock

Design Team: Alex Holmes – Production Designer, Alice Lanagan – Art Director, Joanna Pullen – Property Master

FILM CARS CONCEPT ART AWARD

Extraction

Matthew Hatton

Hamlet

Anna Tregloan APDG

Pandalappi Muntjinggar (Coorong’s Milky Way)

Casey Van Sebille

CATHERINE MARTIN COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD

I Want to Make a Film About Women

Valentina Serebrennikova

Rebirth

Valentina Serebrennikova

The End, The Beginning

Brianna Patrice Russell

Design Team: Sue Bateman – Costume Supervisor, Frances Harvey – Costume Design Assistant

LISA MANN CREATIVE MANAGEMENT COSTUME DESIGN ON A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Bump

Nina Edwards APDG

Calvin and Kaison’s™ Play Power

Laurie Verling

Operation Buffalo

Wendy Cork APDG

The End

Lisa Meagher

Design Team: Christina Validakis – Costume Supervisor, Jamella Hassan – Standby Costume, Maddy Lord – Standby assistant, Penny Kelly – Costume buyer

PHOTOPLAY DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD

2020 Telstra Ballet Dancer of the Year Awards

Josephine Wagstaff

Design Team: Veronica Jaramillo Arango – Art Department Assistant, Daniel Higgins, David Pieta – On set assistants



Australian Chamber Orchestra 2020 Season Campaign

Scott Geersen

Design Team: Nidia Dias, Helen Hsu, Martina Stiftinger, Rory McLean, Rich Nosworthy – Design Directors



BRAWL STARRS – Star Park

Steven Jones-Evans APDG

Design Team: Loretta Cosgrove – Art Director, Bethany Ryan – Set Decorator, Ed Cotton – Set Designer, Simon Cowell – Concept Illustrator, Brian Carlin – Graphic Designer

Sandsong

Jennifer Irwin APDG

WYSIWYG 3D DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL PRODUCTION OR PERFORMANCE AWARD

2067

Seth Larney

Elston – “Who Else?”

Cutting Edge

Design Team: Zenon Kohler – Creative Director/VFX Supervisor, Matt Crump – Lead 3D Artist

The Witches

Glenn Melenhorst

NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC AND TITLE DESIGN AWARD

Escape From Pretoria

Daniel Willis

Design Team: Scott Bird APDG – Production Designer, Lisa Brennan – Set Decorator, Laura Ockenden – Art Department Coordinator, Marney McKenna – Props Master

Girls Can’t Surf

Bowen Ellames

TEDxSydney 2020: REAL

Scott Geersen

Design Team:Alex North – Managing Partner, Ambrose Yu – Composer

JMC ACADEMY PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD

Henry Needs A New Home

Celeste Veldze

Design Team: Frank Veldze – Head of Construction, Hannah Passmore – Costume Designer/Art Department Assistant

Midnight Zero

Joseph Tiernan

Design Team: Sasha Dalton – Art Director, Boudicca Davies – Props Master

I Want To Make A Film About Women

Valentina Iastrebova

Design Team: Pavel Trotsenko – VFX design, Brooke Painter, Lada Volovelsky, Annette Karause – Art Department Assistants

To Have and To Hold

Josephine Wagstaff

HARLEQUIN FLOORS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Hungry Ghosts

Carrie Kennedy APDG

Design Team: Rob Molnar – Art Director, Victoria McKenzie – Set Decorator, Paul Buck – Prop Master, Jason Parkinson – Graphic Designer

On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Annie Beauchamp APDG

Design Team: Michelle C Harmon – Art Director, Michelle Belfield – Assistant Art Director, Landon Lott – Concept Artist, Kristin Bicksler – Set Decorator

Stateless

Melinda Doring

Design Team: Mandi Bialek Wester – Art Director, Lauren Richards – Set Decorator, Sarah Hooper – Assistant Art Director/Set Designer

The Luminaries

Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG

Design Team: Daniel Birt BFDG SDSA – Set Decorator, Gary Mackay – Supervising Art Director

JMB FX STUDIO MAKE-UP, PROSTHETIC MAKE-UP OR HAIR DESIGN AWARD

BloodVessel

Liz Sharp

Hungry Ghosts

John Logue

Design Team: Kate Anderson – Hair and Makeup Supervisor, Liz Mason, Leah Meurer – Hair and Makeup Artists

I Am Woman

Nikki Gooley

Mystery Road, Season 2

John Logue

Design Team: Megan Tiltman – Hair and Makeup Supervisor, Liz Mason, Leah Meurer – Hair and Makeup Artists

HLA MANAGEMENT COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Knowledge Ground Exhibition

Jennifer Irwin APDG

Night Parade Of One Hundred Goblins

Tobhiyah Stone Feller

Design Team: Martin Kinnane – Lighting Design, Emily Ayoub, Madeline Baghurst, Arisa Yura – Devisors/Performers, Natalia Ladyko – Make Up Consultant

O, How I Dreamt of Things Impossible

Jennifer Irwin APDG

Rapture

Anna Cordingley APDG

Design Team: Nick Roux – Film Concept and Direction, Mel Liertz – Design Associate and Costume Supervisor, David Anderson – Costumier, Phillip Rhodes – Milliner

CREATIVE CRUNCHERS DESIGN COLLABORATION FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Knowledge Ground (Exhibition)

Peter England APDG

Design Team: Jake Nash – Set Design, Jennifer Irwin APDG – Costume Design, Nick Schlieper APDG – Lighting Design, Steve Francis – Sound Design

La Finta Giardiniera

Isabella Andronos

Design Team: Martin Kinnane – Lighting Designer, Rachel Dal Santo – Hair and Make Up Artist, Alana Canceri – Costume Supervisor, Emily Saunders – Costume Assistant, Katrina Gale – Costume Assistant

Night Parade of One Hundred Goblins

Clockfire Theatre Company

Design Team: Tobhiyah Stone Feller – Designer/Devisor, Emily Ayoub, Madeline Baghurst, Arisa Yura -Devisors/Performers, Martin Kinnane – Lighting Designer, Natalia Ladyko – Make up Consultant

Oscar and Lucinda

Anna Tregloan APDG

DESIGN AWARDS LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Photograph 51

Nick Schlieper APDG

Solaris

Paul Jackson APDG

The Beauty Queen of Leenane

Paul Jackson APDG

Wonnangatta

Nick Schlieper APDG

RESENE PAINT SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE AWARD

The Alchemist

Charlotte Lane

The Beauty Queen of Leenane

Renée Mulder

The Planet – A Lament

Anna Tregloan APDG

UAE48 National Day Celebration

Michael Scott-Mitchell APDG

TECHNICAL DIRECTION COMPANY VIDEO DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE AWARD

Anatomy of a Suicide

Chris Petridis

Avoidable Perils

Craig Wilkinson

Design Team: Sean Dowling – Co-Devisor/Illustrator, Nathan Sibthorpe – Co-Devisor/Illustrator, Sarah Winter – Co-Devisor, Mike Willmett – Co-Devisor/Sound Designer, Christine Felmingham – Co-Devisor

The Brandenburg Orchestra – NOËL! NOËL! 2020

Michael Scott-Mitchell APDG

NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE AWARD

Ghosts

Morgan Moroney

MAD FOREST: A Play from Romania

Chantal Marks

Design Team: Bianca Pardo – Costume Designer, Harrie Hogan – Lighting Designer, Marcus Peters – Vision Design



Marat/Sade

Olivia Rowlands

Orlando

Monique Langford

AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD

CNUT

Courtney Westbrook & Ara Nuri Steel – Production Designers, Miniatures and Animation

Fallen

Tiana Lioulios

It’s All Gravy

Stephanie Dunlop & Keerthi Subramayam – Production and Costume Designers



The End, The Beginning

Courtney Westbrook & Ara Nuri Steel – Production Designers, Miniatures and Animation

HERO FROCK HIRE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

Babyteeth

Amelia Gebler

Design Team: Nicole Bowman – Costume Supervisor

H is for Happiness

Terri Lamera

Design Team: Amy Clark – Costume Supervisor

High Ground

Erin Roche

Measure for Measure

Olivia Simpson

Design Team: Zohie Castellano – Costume Designer

DOCKLANDS STUDIO MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN ON A FEATURE FILM AWARD

High Ground

Ross Wallace

Relic

Steven Jones-Evans APDG

Design Team: Loretta Cosgrove – Art Director, Vanessa Cerne – Set Decorator

The Invisible Man

Alex Holmes

Design Team: Katie Sharrock – Set Decorator, Alice Lanagan – Art Director

True History of the Kelly Gang

Karen Murphy

Design Team: Rebecca Cohen – Set Decorator, Janie Parker – Art Director

CAMERON CRESWELL OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DESIGN AWARD

The Cameron Creswell Outstanding Contribution to Design Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the ceremony.