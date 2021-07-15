High Ground, The Invisible Man and 2067 lead the feature film nominees and Hungry Ghosts, Stateless and Bump television for the upcoming Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) Awards.
Production designer for High Ground Ross Wallace and The Invisible Man’s Alex Holmes will compete for the night’s top gong against Relic‘s Steven Jones-Evans and True History of the Kelly Gang‘s Karen Murphy.
In television, battling for the production designer award are Hungry Ghost‘s Carrie Kennedy, On Becoming A God In Central Florida‘s Annie Beauchamp, Stateless’ Melinda Doring and The Luminaries‘ Felicity Abbott.
There are 23 categories for this year’s awards, including the traditional live performance, film, television, event, animation and costume design awards, in addition to new categories that include set decorators, screen graphic designers and live performance video designers.
“Over the past 10 years our young emerging designers have flourished,” production designer and APDG president George Liddle said.
“Their talented commitment to good design practice is impressive. The future of Australian live performance and screen design is in very capable hands.”
Winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art on Sunday, August 22.
Full list of nominees below:
CANAL ROAD ARTISAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The Canal Road Artisan Lifetime Achievement Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the ceremony.
STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD
100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone
Flying Bark Productions
Jacquie Trowell – Series Director, Barbara Stephen – Producer
Lifeblood
Nicholas Tory
Design Team: Jonathan Nix – Art Director/Key Compositor/Animator/Designer, Oliver Abbott – Art Director/Compositor/Animator/Designer, Christian Heinrich – Artist/Animator/Designer, Jelena Sinik – Designer/Artist/Animator, Bryce Pemberton – Artist/Designer/Animator
Rebooted
Samuel Lewis
STANMART FILM SERVICES ART DIRECTION OR SET DECORATION FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Bump
Jamie Cranney
Operation Buffalo
Justine Dunn
Design Team: Colin Gibson – Production Designer, Nicholas Dare – Art Director, Marty Williams – Buyer, Pete Malatesta – Props Master, Kate Rawlins – Set Designer
Stateless
Lauren Richards
Design Team: Jen Drake, Ben Crabtree – Senior Buyers/Dressers, Annalisa Francesca, Johnno Hyde-Neary, Ben Brooks – Buyers/Dressers
The Letter For The King
Adam Wheatley
DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE ART DIRECTION OR SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD
2067
Gareth Wilkes
Design Team: Jacinta Leong APDG
Mulan
Ian Gracie APDG and Damien Drew APDG
Design Team: Grant Major – Production Designer, Jill Cormack – Art Director, Mark Robins – Art Director
The Invisible Man
Katie Sharrock
Design Team: Alex Holmes – Production Designer, Alice Lanagan – Art Director, Joanna Pullen – Property Master
FILM CARS CONCEPT ART AWARD
Extraction
Matthew Hatton
Hamlet
Anna Tregloan APDG
Pandalappi Muntjinggar (Coorong’s Milky Way)
Casey Van Sebille
CATHERINE MARTIN COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD
I Want to Make a Film About Women
Valentina Serebrennikova
Rebirth
Valentina Serebrennikova
The End, The Beginning
Brianna Patrice Russell
Design Team: Sue Bateman – Costume Supervisor, Frances Harvey – Costume Design Assistant
LISA MANN CREATIVE MANAGEMENT COSTUME DESIGN ON A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Bump
Nina Edwards APDG
Calvin and Kaison’s™ Play Power
Laurie Verling
Operation Buffalo
Wendy Cork APDG
The End
Lisa Meagher
Design Team: Christina Validakis – Costume Supervisor, Jamella Hassan – Standby Costume, Maddy Lord – Standby assistant, Penny Kelly – Costume buyer
PHOTOPLAY DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD
2020 Telstra Ballet Dancer of the Year Awards
Josephine Wagstaff
Design Team: Veronica Jaramillo Arango – Art Department Assistant, Daniel Higgins, David Pieta – On set assistants
Australian Chamber Orchestra 2020 Season Campaign
Scott Geersen
Design Team: Nidia Dias, Helen Hsu, Martina Stiftinger, Rory McLean, Rich Nosworthy – Design Directors
BRAWL STARRS – Star Park
Steven Jones-Evans APDG
Design Team: Loretta Cosgrove – Art Director, Bethany Ryan – Set Decorator, Ed Cotton – Set Designer, Simon Cowell – Concept Illustrator, Brian Carlin – Graphic Designer
Sandsong
Jennifer Irwin APDG
WYSIWYG 3D DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL PRODUCTION OR PERFORMANCE AWARD
2067
Seth Larney
Elston – “Who Else?”
Cutting Edge
Design Team: Zenon Kohler – Creative Director/VFX Supervisor, Matt Crump – Lead 3D Artist
The Witches
Glenn Melenhorst
NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC AND TITLE DESIGN AWARD
Escape From Pretoria
Daniel Willis
Design Team: Scott Bird APDG – Production Designer, Lisa Brennan – Set Decorator, Laura Ockenden – Art Department Coordinator, Marney McKenna – Props Master
Girls Can’t Surf
Bowen Ellames
TEDxSydney 2020: REAL
Scott Geersen
Design Team:Alex North – Managing Partner, Ambrose Yu – Composer
JMC ACADEMY PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD
Henry Needs A New Home
Celeste Veldze
Design Team: Frank Veldze – Head of Construction, Hannah Passmore – Costume Designer/Art Department Assistant
Midnight Zero
Joseph Tiernan
Design Team: Sasha Dalton – Art Director, Boudicca Davies – Props Master
I Want To Make A Film About Women
Valentina Iastrebova
Design Team: Pavel Trotsenko – VFX design, Brooke Painter, Lada Volovelsky, Annette Karause – Art Department Assistants
To Have and To Hold
Josephine Wagstaff
HARLEQUIN FLOORS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Hungry Ghosts
Carrie Kennedy APDG
Design Team: Rob Molnar – Art Director, Victoria McKenzie – Set Decorator, Paul Buck – Prop Master, Jason Parkinson – Graphic Designer
On Becoming A God In Central Florida
Annie Beauchamp APDG
Design Team: Michelle C Harmon – Art Director, Michelle Belfield – Assistant Art Director, Landon Lott – Concept Artist, Kristin Bicksler – Set Decorator
Stateless
Melinda Doring
Design Team: Mandi Bialek Wester – Art Director, Lauren Richards – Set Decorator, Sarah Hooper – Assistant Art Director/Set Designer
The Luminaries
Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG
Design Team: Daniel Birt BFDG SDSA – Set Decorator, Gary Mackay – Supervising Art Director
JMB FX STUDIO MAKE-UP, PROSTHETIC MAKE-UP OR HAIR DESIGN AWARD
BloodVessel
Liz Sharp
Hungry Ghosts
John Logue
Design Team: Kate Anderson – Hair and Makeup Supervisor, Liz Mason, Leah Meurer – Hair and Makeup Artists
I Am Woman
Nikki Gooley
Mystery Road, Season 2
John Logue
Design Team: Megan Tiltman – Hair and Makeup Supervisor, Liz Mason, Leah Meurer – Hair and Makeup Artists
HLA MANAGEMENT COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Knowledge Ground Exhibition
Jennifer Irwin APDG
Night Parade Of One Hundred Goblins
Tobhiyah Stone Feller
Design Team: Martin Kinnane – Lighting Design, Emily Ayoub, Madeline Baghurst, Arisa Yura – Devisors/Performers, Natalia Ladyko – Make Up Consultant
O, How I Dreamt of Things Impossible
Jennifer Irwin APDG
Rapture
Anna Cordingley APDG
Design Team: Nick Roux – Film Concept and Direction, Mel Liertz – Design Associate and Costume Supervisor, David Anderson – Costumier, Phillip Rhodes – Milliner
CREATIVE CRUNCHERS DESIGN COLLABORATION FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Knowledge Ground (Exhibition)
Peter England APDG
Design Team: Jake Nash – Set Design, Jennifer Irwin APDG – Costume Design, Nick Schlieper APDG – Lighting Design, Steve Francis – Sound Design
La Finta Giardiniera
Isabella Andronos
Design Team: Martin Kinnane – Lighting Designer, Rachel Dal Santo – Hair and Make Up Artist, Alana Canceri – Costume Supervisor, Emily Saunders – Costume Assistant, Katrina Gale – Costume Assistant
Night Parade of One Hundred Goblins
Clockfire Theatre Company
Design Team: Tobhiyah Stone Feller – Designer/Devisor, Emily Ayoub, Madeline Baghurst, Arisa Yura -Devisors/Performers, Martin Kinnane – Lighting Designer, Natalia Ladyko – Make up Consultant
Oscar and Lucinda
Anna Tregloan APDG
DESIGN AWARDS LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Photograph 51
Nick Schlieper APDG
Solaris
Paul Jackson APDG
The Beauty Queen of Leenane
Paul Jackson APDG
Wonnangatta
Nick Schlieper APDG
RESENE PAINT SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE AWARD
The Alchemist
Charlotte Lane
The Beauty Queen of Leenane
Renée Mulder
The Planet – A Lament
Anna Tregloan APDG
UAE48 National Day Celebration
Michael Scott-Mitchell APDG
TECHNICAL DIRECTION COMPANY VIDEO DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE AWARD
Anatomy of a Suicide
Chris Petridis
Avoidable Perils
Craig Wilkinson
Design Team: Sean Dowling – Co-Devisor/Illustrator, Nathan Sibthorpe – Co-Devisor/Illustrator, Sarah Winter – Co-Devisor, Mike Willmett – Co-Devisor/Sound Designer, Christine Felmingham – Co-Devisor
The Brandenburg Orchestra – NOËL! NOËL! 2020
Michael Scott-Mitchell APDG
NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE AWARD
Ghosts
Morgan Moroney
MAD FOREST: A Play from Romania
Chantal Marks
Design Team: Bianca Pardo – Costume Designer, Harrie Hogan – Lighting Designer, Marcus Peters – Vision Design
Marat/Sade
Olivia Rowlands
Orlando
Monique Langford
AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD
CNUT
Courtney Westbrook & Ara Nuri Steel – Production Designers, Miniatures and Animation
Fallen
Tiana Lioulios
It’s All Gravy
Stephanie Dunlop & Keerthi Subramayam – Production and Costume Designers
The End, The Beginning
Courtney Westbrook & Ara Nuri Steel – Production Designers, Miniatures and Animation
HERO FROCK HIRE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD
Babyteeth
Amelia Gebler
Design Team: Nicole Bowman – Costume Supervisor
H is for Happiness
Terri Lamera
Design Team: Amy Clark – Costume Supervisor
High Ground
Erin Roche
Measure for Measure
Olivia Simpson
Design Team: Zohie Castellano – Costume Designer
DOCKLANDS STUDIO MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN ON A FEATURE FILM AWARD
High Ground
Ross Wallace
Relic
Steven Jones-Evans APDG
Design Team: Loretta Cosgrove – Art Director, Vanessa Cerne – Set Decorator
The Invisible Man
Alex Holmes
Design Team: Katie Sharrock – Set Decorator, Alice Lanagan – Art Director
True History of the Kelly Gang
Karen Murphy
Design Team: Rebecca Cohen – Set Decorator, Janie Parker – Art Director
CAMERON CRESWELL OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DESIGN AWARD
The Cameron Creswell Outstanding Contribution to Design Award recipient has been selected and will be announced at the ceremony.