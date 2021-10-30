AACTA has revealed those in contention for the major film, television and short-form prizes at this year’s awards, with High Ground leading the charge in the film categories and The Newsreader ahead in television.

The nominations follow those revealed for feature documentary in July, with the technical craft categories still to come.

AACTA also announced today that this year’s awards will move from The Star to the Sydney Opera House, with the ceremony to be held December 8.

There has also been a change in broadcast partners from Seven to 10, where the ceremony will air first followed by an encore on FOX Arena on Foxtel, Binge, and AACTA TV.

High Ground is nominated for eight awards, including Best Film – alongside The Dry and Nitram, each up for six awards, The Furnace, Penguin Bloom and Rams.

The Best Indie Film Award, designed to honour independent and low budget filmmaking (under $2 million), will be a contest between Disclosure, Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt), Lone Wolf, Moon Rock for Monday, My First Summer and Under My Skin.

While the previous two years have seen women triumph in the Best Direction category, with both Jennifer Kent and Shannon Murphy honoured for The Nightingale and Babyteeth respectively, this year is an all-male affair. The nominees include Robert Connolly for The Dry, Roderick MacKay for his debut feature The Furnace, Stephen Maxwell Johnson for High Ground, Justin Kurzel for Nitram and Glendyn Ivin for Penguin Bloom.

High Ground co-stars Simon Baker and Jacob Junior Nayinggul will each vie for the Best Actor Award alongside Eric Bana for The Dry, Ahmed Malek for The Furnace and Caleb Landry Jones for Nitram.

Nominated for Best Actress are Rose Byrne (Peter Rabbit 2), Judy Davis (Nitram), Noni Hazlehurst (June Again), Genevieve O’Reilly (The Dry) and Naomi Watts (Penguin Bloom).

The supporting actor category will also see High Ground co-stars spar, with both Jack Thompson and Sean Mununggurr nominated alongside Rams’ Michael Caton, Nitram’s Anthony LaPaglia and The Furnace‘s Baykali Ganambarr.

Vying for supporting actress are Nitram‘s Essie Davis, June Again‘s Claudia Karvan, High Ground‘s Esmerelda Marimowa, The Dry‘s Miranda Tapsell and Penguin Bloom’s Jacki Weaver.

Shaun Grant has the opportunity to take out both the original and adapted screenplay categories for Nitram and Penguin Bloom respectively, with Penguin Bloom co-writer Harry Cripps also double nominated for The Dry alongside Robert Connolly.

The original screenplay category also recognises Monica Zanetti for Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt), MacKay for The Furnace, Chris Anastassiades for High Ground, and JJ Winlove for June Again, and the adapted category Will Gluck and Patrick Burleigh for Peter Rabbit 2 and Jules Duncan for Rams.

Anna Torv and Sam Reid in ‘The Newsreader’.

In television, The Newsreader is in the running for 10 awards, including Best Drama Series, with director Emma Freeman and actors Anna Torv, Sam Reid, William McInnes, Stephen Peacocke, Michelle Lim Davidson and Marg Downey among those to earn a nod.

Joining the ABC/Werner Film Production series in the best drama category are Clickbait, Jack Irish, Mr Inbetween, Total Control, Wakefield and Wentworth, while the best miniseries or telefeature category will see A Sunburnt Christmas, The End, Fires, New Gold Mountain and The Unusual Suspects duke it out.

Best narrative comedy is a competition between Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun, Fisk, Frayed, Preppers and Rosehaven, and comedy entertainment program between Dom and Adrian 2020, Hard Quiz, The Moth Effect, Spicks And Specks and The Weekly.

Deborah Mailman has the chance to back up her 2019 Best Lead Actress in a Drama win for Total Control, competing with Mandy McElhinney for Wakefield, Miranda Otto for Fires, Pamela Rabe for Wentworth (who previously won the award in 2013) and Torv for The Newsreader.

Vying against Reid for his turn as a rookie reporter in The Newsreader for Best Actor in a Drama are Guy Pearce for Jack Irish, Richard Roxburgh for Fires, and Scott Ryan for Mr Inbetween.

Hazlehurst is nominated again for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The End, squaring off with Lim Davidson and Downey, Rachel Griffiths for Total Control and Harriet Dyer for Wakefield. The male equivalent category is a battle between McInnes, Peacocke, Mr Inbetween‘s Matt Nable and Justin Rosniak and Wakefield‘s Harry Greenwood.

The best comedy performer category recognises Rosehaven duo Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor, Nakkiah Lui for Preppers, Sarah Kendall for Frayed, Tom Gleeson for Hard Quiz, Kitty Flanagan for Fisk, and both Samual Bonnano and Broden Kelly for Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun.

Best Documentary Program is a contest between Brazen Hussies, EXPOSED: The Ghost Train Fire, Life in Colour with David Attenborough, Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb, Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds and The School That Tried to End Racism.

Bluey will seek its third consecutive win in the Best Children’s Program category, against 100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone, The Bureau of Magical Things, Dive Club, Hardball, and Kangaroo Beach.

“AACTA is proud to be able to host and honour the work of Australia’s established and emerging talent; whose work kept us entertained and connected for the past year. 2021 has been a challenging year for many Australian industries and ours is no exception,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said.

“We are privileged to be able to host an event that brings together some of Australia’s most talented and creative practitioners and allows us to recognise the people who have kept us entertained over the past year. Being able to do this at the iconic Sydney Opera House is icing on the cake.”

AACTA members can see all 97 nominated films, TV shows, and short form content on AACTA TV.

Round 2 voting to determine the winner opens today and closes at 5pm AEDT Monday, November 8.

AACTA also announced today the return of its audience choice awards, spanning favourite australian actor, TV drama, film, competition reality show, entertainment show, digital comedy creator and TV host. Voting will run online until November 7, with the top five nominees in each category announced in early December ahead of the awards.

The full list of nominees:

Best Drama Series

Clickbait

Jack Irish

Mr Inbetween

The Newsreader

Total Control

Wakefield

Wentworth

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Presented by Foxtel

Deborah Mailman – Total Control

Mandy McElhinney – Wakefield

Miranda Otto – Fires

Pamela Rabe – Wentworth

Anna Torv – The Newsreader

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Presented by Foxtel

Rudi Dharmaligam – Wakefield

Guy Pearce – Jack Irish

Sam Reid – The Newsreader

Richard Roxburgh – Fires

Scott Ryan – Mr Inbetween

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Michelle Lim Davidson – The Newsreader

Marg Downey – The Newsreader

Harriet Dyer – Wakefield

Rachel Griffiths – Total Control

Noni Hazlehurst – The End

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Harry Greenwood – Wakefield

William McInnes – The Newsreader

Matt Nable – Mr Inbetween

Stephen Peacocke – The Newsreader

Justin Rosniak – Mr Inbetween

Best Miniseries or Telefeature

A Sunburnt Christmas

The End

Fires

New Gold Mountain

The Unusual Suspects

Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

Fires (Episode 2) – Ana Kokkinos

Mr Inbetween (Episode 6) – Nash Edgerton

The Newsreader (Episode 1) – Emma Freeman

Wakefield (Episode 5) – Kim Mordaunt

Wakefield (Episode 8) – Jocelyn Moorhouse

Best Narrative Comedy Series

Aftertaste

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun

Fisk

Frayed

Preppers

Rosehaven

Best Stand-Up Special

Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford – Business with Pleasure

Celia Pacquola – Let Me Know How It All Works Out

Hannah Gadsby – Douglas

Lano and Woodley in Lano and Woodley

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum

Tom Gleeson – Lighten Up

Best Comedy Performer

Mark Samual Bonanno – Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun

Kitty Flanagan – Fisk

Tom Gleeson – Hard Quiz

Broden Kelly – Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun

Sarah Kendall – Frayed

Nakkiah Lui – Preppers

Luke McGregor – Rosehaven

Celia Pacquola – Rosehaven

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Dom and Adrian 2020

Hard Quiz

The Moth Effect

Spicks And Specks

The Weekly

Best Children’s Program

100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone

Bluey

The Bureau of Magical Things

Dive Club

Hardball

Kangaroo Beach

Best Reality Program

The Amazing Race Australia

Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn

The Block

Luxe Listings Sydney

MasterChef Australia

The Real Housewives of Melbourne

Best Entertainment Program

Australian Ninja Warrior

LEGO® Masters Australia

The Masked Singer

Mastermind

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2021

The Voice

Best Lifestyle Program

Adam and Poh’s Malaysia in Australia

The Cook Up with Adam Liaw

Gardening Australia

Grand Designs Australia

The Living Room

Love it or List it Australia

Best Documentary or Factual Program

Brazen Hussies

EXPOSED: The Ghost Train Fire

Life in Colour with David Attenborough

Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb

Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds

The School That Tried to End Racism

Best Factual Entertainment Program

Australia Talks

Courtney Act’s One Plus One

Gogglebox Australia

Love on the Spectrum

The Project

You Can’t Ask That

Best Direction in Non-Fiction Television

Brazen Hussies – Catherine Dwyer

Hannah Gadsby – Douglas – Madeleine Parry

Love on the Spectrum (Episode 4) – Cian O’Clery

Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb (Episode 1) – Stamatia Maroupas

You Can’t Ask That (Episode 1) – Kirk Docker

Best Screenplay in Television

Mr Inbetween (Episode 6) – Scott Ryan

The Newsreader (Episode 1) – Michael Lucas

The Newsreader (Episode 5) – Kim Ho & Michael Lucas

Wakefield (Episode 5) – Kristen Dunphy & Sam Meikle

Total Control (Episode 1) – Stuart Page

FILM



Best Film

The Dry

The Furnace

High Ground

Nitram

Penguin Bloom

Rams

Best Lead Actress in Film

Rose Byrne – Peter Rabbit 2

Judy Davis – Nitram

Noni Hazlehurst – June Again

Genevieve O’Reilly – The Dry

Naomi Watts – Penguin Bloom

Best Lead Actor in Film

Simon Baker – High Ground

Eric Bana – The Dry

Caleb Landry Jones – Nitram

Ahmed Malek – The Furnace

Jacob Junior Nayinggul – High Ground

Best Indie Film

Disclosure

Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt)

Lone Wolf

Moon Rock For Monday

My First Summer

Under My Skin

Best Direction in Film

The Dry – Rob Connolly

The Furnace – Roderick MacKay

High Ground – Stephen Maxwell Johnson

Nitram – Justin Kurzel

Penguin Bloom – Glendyn Ivin

Best Supporting Actress in Film

Essie Davis – Nitram

Claudia Karvan – June Again

Esmerelda Marimowa – High Ground

Miranda Tapsell – The Dry

Jacki Weaver – Penguin Bloom

Best Supporting Actor in Film

Michael Caton – Rams

Baykali Ganambarr – The Furnace

Anthony LaPaglia – Nitram

Sean Mununggurr – High Ground

Jack Thompson – High Ground

Best Original Screenplay in Film

Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt) – Monica Zanetti

The Furnace – Roderick MacKay

High Ground – Chris Anastassiades

June Again – JJ Winlove

Nitram – Shaun Grant

Best Adapted Screenplay in Film

The Dry – Rob Connolly & Harry Cripps

Penguin Bloom – Shaun Grant & Harry Cripps

Peter Rabbit 2 – Will Gluck & Patrick Burleigh

Rams – Jules Duncan

SHORT FORM NOMINEES

Best Short Form Comedy Presented by Facebook

A Life in Questions: Wisdom School with Aaron Chen

All My Friends Are Racist

Celebration Nation

Hug the Sun

Jimmy Rees

Samantha Andrew

Best Short Form Drama

Beautiful They

The Bends

Dwarf Planet

Grace

The Tailings

You and Me, Before and After

Best Short Form Entertainment

Chopsticks or Fork?

Gourmet Lazy

Nat’s What I Reckon

Ozzy Man Reviews

Strong Women

Woven Threads – Stories from Within