Set in 1930s Arnhem Land, High Ground chronicles young Aboriginal man Gutjuk, who in a bid to save the last of his family teams up with ex-soldier Travis to track down Baywara—the most dangerous warrior in the Territory, who is also his uncle. As Travis and Gutjuk journey through the outback they begin to earn each other’s trust, but when the truths of Travis’ past actions are suddenly revealed, it is he who becomes the hunted.

High Ground is directed Stephen Johnson (Yolngu Boy) and stars Simon Baker, Jack Thompson, Witiyana Marika, Aaron Pedersen, Callan Mulvey, Ryan Corr and Caren Pistorius and newcomers Jacob Junior Nayinggul and Esmerelda Marimow. Written by Anastassiades and produced by David Jowsey, Johnson, Marika, Maggie Miles and Greer Simpkin.

Madman Entertainment will release the film in cinemas January 28th, 2021.