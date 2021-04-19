Emily Butler (Lisa McCune) was hoping her book “My Sh*t Husband” would be a big success. What she wasn’t hoping for, was for Greg (Peter Helliar) to turn it into an empire.

When Greg shows off his newfound celebrity status at school, he meets perfect parent and President of the Parents and Friends Committee, Luna Keys (Casey Donovan). Becoming overly involved in primary school politics, Greg’s rivalry with Luna sees her beating him at every turn.

Pablo Pictures and Princess Pictures’ How To Stay Married returns on May 4, 8.30pm on 10 and 10 Play on demand.