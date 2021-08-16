Foxtel has made its first commission specifically for streaming service Binge: six-part drama Love Me from Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia.

Currently shooting across Melbourne and regional Victoria, the adaptation of Swedish series Älska mig looks at modern love experienced by different family members at three distinct times of life.

Leading the cast is Hugo Weaving, alongside Bojana Novakovic, Bob Morley, Heather Mitchell, Sarah Peirse, Celia Pacquola, William Lodder, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Mitzi Ruhlmann.

The series marks Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia’s first TV drama production, to be made in association with Aquarius Films. Emma Freeman will direct, while Alison Bell is the lead writer with Leon Ford, Adele Vuko and Blake Ayshford.

Aquarius’ Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford produce, with WB’s Michael Brooks and Hamish Lewis executive producing. Foxtel Group EPs are Brian Walsh, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh.

Brooks, Warner Bros. International Television Australia MD, described Love Me as bold storytelling that company feels will cut through with audiences, “being equal parts uplifting, funny and real”.

“With our phenomenal cast and brilliant creative team including Polly and Angie from Aquarius Films, we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy it.”

Alison Hurbert-Burns, Binge executive director, said: “Love Me is a story full of heart, grounded by compelling and relatable characters that Australians will fall in love with.”

“We are thrilled cameras have begun rolling in Melbourne on this beautifully scripted drama. Love Me continues our passion for bringing Australians the very best entertainment in the world.”

Älska Mig, created by Josephine Bornebusch, was acclaimed in its native Sweden, where it won the 2020 Kristallen Award for Drama Series of the Year.

WB is also developing a remake of another European drama for Foxtel, Flemish courtroom series De Twaalf (The Twelve), in partnership with Liz Watts.

Screen Australia provided major production investment for Love Me, with support from Film Victoria.

While commissioned for Binge, Love Me will also be available for Foxtel customers.