Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘Hungry Ghosts’ (Trailer)
27 July, 2020 by
The IF Team
‘Hungry Ghosts’. (Photo: Sarah Enticknap)
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
bryan-brown,
catherine-van-davies,
clare-bowen,
hungry-ghosts,
jillian-nguyen,
matchbox-pictures,
ryan-corr,
sbs,
shawn-seet,
stephen-corvini,
susie-porter
Related Stories
Government encourages SBS and NITV to launch new Indigenous channel
Production on Rachel Ward’s ‘Palm Beach’ to kick off next week
Jessica Redenbach joins Matchbox’s Hide and Seek as directorâ€™s attachment
Matchbox and For Pete’s Sake Productions kick off on new serial ‘The Heights’ for the ABC
‘Life Drawing Live’ (Trailer)
Most Popular
Bevan Lee breaks the rules with ‘Between Two Worlds’
For Film’s Sake calls for entries for feature film incubator program, Attagirl
‘Hunters’ star joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ as ADG asked in vain for attachment
Screen Australia launches COVID budget support fund
Stephen Johnson’s drama ‘High Ground’ shifts to 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter