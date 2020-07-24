‘Hunters’ star joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ as ADG asked in vain for attachment

Tiffany Boone with ‘Hunters’ co-star Al Pacino.

Tiffany Boone, who plays Nazi hunter Roxy Jones opposite Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Kate Mulvany in the Amazon series Hunters, has been added to the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers, which starts shooting in Byron Bay on August 10.

Meanwhile the Australian Directors’ Guild asked the producers of the Hulu commissioned series, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and Made Up Stories, for an Australian director to be attached to the production.

The producers turned down the request, citing COVID-19 restrictions, ADG executive director Diana Burnett tells IF. The international director has not been named.

So Burnett has asked for Screen Australia’s support in inserting a provision in the Location Offset rules stipulating there must be an Australian director attachment on all projects which receive the incentive. “This is necessary for the upskilling of Australian talent,” Burnett says.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel, the eight-episode series stars Kidman as Masha, the director of a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation for nine stressed city folk.

Boone will play Delilah, an employee of the wellness resort, Tranquillum, according to Deadline. Cast so far among the ‘nine perfect strangers’ are Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Asher Keddie and Grace Van Patten. Manny Jacinto will play Yao, a bright-eyed man-kid who is Masha’s right hand man.

Samantha Strauss co-wrote the script with the showrunners, David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, who collaborated with Made Up Stories and Blossom Films on HBO’s adaptation of Moriarty’s Big Little Lies. Barbara Gibbs is the line producer.

As IF reported, Kidman and her core creative team are immersed in pre-production at an isolated production hub under police-supervised quarantine at her Southern Highlands property.

IF can reveal that Endeavour Content will handle sales rights outside North America.

Boone recently appeared in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, which followed Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as mothers from different socio-economic backgrounds in 1990s Ohio. Tiffany played the young version of Washington’s character.

She next will be seen alongside George Clooney, Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo in the Netflix feature The Midnight Sky, which stars Clooney (who also directs) as a lonely scientist stationed in the Arctic who races to stop a group of astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

