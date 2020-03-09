Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘I Am Woman’ (Trailer)
09 March, 2020 by
The If Team
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
goalpost-pictures,
i-am-woman,
transmission-films,
unjoo-moon
Related Stories
Kriv Stenders’ ‘Danger Close’ typifies the conundrum facing Australian films
Tracks [Trailer]
Gwilym Lee, Kerry Fox, Ursula Yovich and Shari Sebbens to join Miranda Tapsell in ‘Top End Wed
Hayden Orpheum supports the traditional theatrical window
Eternity Man to play at Locarno
Most Popular
Tyler Mitchell outlines Impact Australia
Familiar and new faces feature in ‘Back to the Rafters’
University of Melbourne partners with AiF, launches film fund
Script veteran Anthony Ellis joins Screentime, Noel Mpofu promoted
Nell Greenwood promoted to AFTRS CEO
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter