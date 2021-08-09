Exploring friendship, addiction and recovery through a queer lens, Iggy & Ace premieres on SBS On Demand September 9.

The 6 x 10 minute series follows two young, gay best friends who live, work and play together, inseparable in every way. But when Ace starts to suffer debilitating panic attacks when hungover, he winds up at a gay chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous determined to get sober. Iggy is horrified, convinced that her friend has been indoctrinated into a religious cult, and views his rejection of their shared lifestyle as a rejection of her. Stung, Iggy does everything she can to disrupt his recovery and keep her best friend close, begging the question: Can Ace’s sobriety and his friendship with Iggy co-exist?

Sara West is Iggy (Don’t Tell, Bad Girl) and WAAPA graduate Josh Virgona is Ace, in his first television role. Joining them are Roz Hammond, Joanna Tu, Dalip Sondhi, Liam Graham and new talent Aiden Hawke.

Iggy & Ace stems from SBS and Screen Australia’s Digital Originals initiative, written by AB Morrison, produced by Hannah Ngo and Melissa Kelly, and directed by Monica Zanetti and Morrison. It makes its world premiere at France’s prestigious Series Mania later this month in the web series competitive section.

A Lazy Susan Pictures production in association with Factor 30 Films. Principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with SBS. Developed and produced with assistance from Screenwest and Lotterywest.