Gravitas Ventures has snapped up North American rights to Aussie indie thriller Rage, to be released via VOD platforms February 23.

From director John Balazs (Dancer, Night Shift) and writer Michael J. Kospiah (The Suicide Theory), Rage follows a violent home invasion leaves mild-mannered husband Noah (Matt Theo) in a coma and his wife Madeline (Hayley Beveridge) deeply traumatised.

As Noah and the nearly-despondent Madeline try to move on with their lives, Madeline spots the attacker, still on the loose, opening up a twisted tale of brutal revenge.

Along the way, a scarred and seasoned Detective John Bennett (Richard Norton) fights his own inner demons whilst trying to solve the crime.

The film was produced by Marlane Ghmed and Vikki Blinks for Melbourne’s Prima Lux Films in association with Adam La Rosa (Suzi Q) for La Rosa Productions.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Gravitas Ventures to distribute Rage,” said John Balazs. “They are truly a filmmakers distributor and we are excited to work with them to get our powerful, character driven thriller in front of audiences.”

Gravitas Ventures senior acquisitions manager Nick Royak said: “Rage is a sizzling burn of a film exploring the depths of human anguish.”

“It’s stunning what can happen to us in life and John Balazs takes us on the winding road post trauma. The Gravitas team is very excited for the opportunity to work with this talented group of filmmakers from halfway around the world.”

In Australia, the filmmakers will self-distribute the film for a short period via Vimeo on Demand, before offering rights to potential distributors.

Circus Road Films is handling worldwide sales.