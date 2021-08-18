A massive lightning strike takes out a signal box bringing trains to a stand-still, stranding thousands of passengers. A woman faints into the path of an oncoming train. A once in a generation rain event derails trains and the entire rail network. For the crew of Sydney Trains, dealing with these problems are all part of the job in the running of one of the world’s busiest rail systems.

ITV Studios Australia’s 10-part documentary series, Inside Central Station: Australia’s Busiest Railway, will premiere on SBS 7:30pm September 12.

Narrated by Shane Jacobson, the immersive observational series provides Australians with unique access to Central Station with camera crews embedded at the station, the Rail Operations Centre (The ROC) and on the tracks and platforms of the vast network.