‘Isolation Restaurant’ (Short)

David Parker and Nadia Tass on the set of ‘Isolation Restaurant’.

You’re cordially invited to Pascale’s Trattoria, a charming Italian restaurant nestled in the heart of Melbourne. There, you’ll meet Pascale, a slightly deranged gentleman determined to facilitate the success of his trattoria. However, you might find the other patrons a bit questionable.

Advertisement

Isolation Restaurant is a comedic short film by the director-writer duo, Nadia Tass and David Parker, the duo responsible for films including Malcolm, The Big Steal, Amy, and Matching Jack. The short was written, filmed, and produced entirely within the family’s home, was written by Parker and the couple’s eldest son, John-Tass Parker. It features the couple’s future daughter-in-law Cori Sue Morris in a breakout role as Claudette – and boom mic operator. Nadia and David’s second son, Christopher Tass-Parker, composed the film’s score.

This short is dedicated to the artists and professionals in the food and film industries, who are suffering as a result of this unprecedented pandemic.

.