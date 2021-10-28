Ben Lawrence’s feature documentary Ithaka follows Julian Assange’s father, John Shipton, as he fights to free his son.

The film begins with Assange’s arrest from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and using Julian’s extradition hearing as a framework, charts an intimate story of a family’s crisis.

It is produced by Gabriel Shipton, Julian’s brother, and features music from Brian Eno.

Ithaka makes its world premiere at the Sydney Film Festival, where it will compete for the Documentary Australia Foundation Award. Lawrence previously won the prize in 2018 for his film Ghosthunter.