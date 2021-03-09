Writer and journalist Jack Latimore has been announced as the managing editor of NITV’s digital offering after acting in the position since December.



Latimore, a proud Birpai man with family ties to Thungutti and Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung nations, has previously worked as a digital editor at NITV.

His promotion to managing editor means he will lead the editorial agenda and strategy across NITV’s digital platforms while continuing to work with NITV’s Indigenous news and current affairs team to deliver and contribute to news content.

Speaking on his appointment, Latimore said he was looking forward to contributing across the channel.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the ongoing development of the important work NITV is doing across digital platforms, working with an enthusiastic and dedicated team committed to exploring innovative ways to reach audiences across the country with the unique content and coverage NITV provides,” he said.

“The role of digital is only going to be more important over the next few years, and beyond, in providing a platform to bring Aboriginal and Torres Strait voices to a wider audience, and as NITV continues to grow and evolve.

“I’m looking forward to building on the collaborative partnerships we have established with our First Nations Media Australia partners, and pursuing new opportunities to further amplify the important stories we have been trusted with by our communities.”

In addition to helping drive the direction of NITV’s digital offering, including overseeing how the channel engages audiences on social media and with video content on SBS On Demand, Latimore will produce stories for NITV news and current affairs, as well as commission digital content.

He will also remain the co-host and produce NITV’s weekly podcast, Take it Blak, and be managing NITV’s podcast and digital content strategy going forward.

SBS director of Indigenous content Tanya Denning-Orman said Latimore’s strong editorial judgment and expertise were well suited to the role.

“The work NITV does across digital is an important part of the channel’s offering, and an increasingly integral part of what we do,” she said.

“NITV has a really engaged and growing audience across our digital platforms who come to us for unique storytelling and innovative content exploring the issues that matter to communities.”

“Jack is well-known and highly respected, and I’m thrilled to have him leading the team, bringing his passion for ensuring there is a voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in our media landscape.”

Prior to joining NITV, Latimore previously worked as a journalist for Koori Mail, Guardian Australia and was a daily editor for IndigenousX. He has previously worked for the Centre for Advancing Journalism at the University of Melbourne and is involved in several research projects aimed at improving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation in the media.



Latimore continues to be based in Melbourne.