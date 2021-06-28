Jacqui Feeney has been named chief executive of Kentel as the production company prepares to launch its premiere project, Luxe Listings Sydney, on Amazon.

Feeney brings to the business, formed in 2019, experience across content creation, distribution and rights negotiations.

She was previously managing director of Fox Networks Group and National Geographic for five years until the axing of flagship channels, FX and Nat Geo People, in 2018. She has also held senior roles at Foxtel, including director of Presto and Foxtel on demand and head of content partnerships.

Her career has also seen her be CEO of World Movies and work at Screen NSW, ABC TV and the BBC London.

More recently Feeney has advised start-up businesses and founders on their growth strategies, and is a board director at Fishburners.

“Jacqui is a perfect fit to build on the current positive momentum at Kentel and realise our ambitious goals,’’ said Kentel founder and executive chairman James Kennedy.

“Kentel is a proudly Australian creator of premium original entertainment content. Jacqui will help us specialise further in the development and management of high-quality content across an international platform, showcasing the Australian culture and way of life.

“We’re particularly proud to be the creator and co-producers of Luxe Listings Sydney which will be a great springboard for the company’s growth with Jacqui’s skills at the helm.’’

Luxe Listings Sydney is a six-part docu-drama produced with Eureka Productions which takes a deep dive into Sydney’s luxury real estate market with top real estate agents, Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis, and Simon Cohen.

Ben Scott and Kennedy executive produce for Kentel with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Sophia Mogford, John Karabelas and Anastassia Gerakas of Eureka.

The series premieres on Amazon July 9.

Feeney said: “I’m delighted to join Kentel as it is new, agile and ambitious to make its mark as an IP powerhouse leveraging its access to Australian stories and characters from all walks of life. Luxe Listings Sydney is just our start.’

“I particularly look forward to partnering with the many talented people, both on and off screen, that make the media industry tick as we bring remarkable, engaging and frankly great fun stories to local and global audiences and screens of all kinds.’’