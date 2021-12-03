Filmmaker, journalist, and environmental activist Jane Hammond is the winner of the 2021 Brian Beaton Award, which will support her upcoming social impact documentary, Black Cockatoo Crisis.

Designed to honour the memory of late documentary producer and co-founder of Artemis International Brian Beaton, the annual award consists of a grant, comprised of Screenwest funding and industry and private donations, presented to filmmakers with a social impact project that needs further support to reach its full potential.

In Black Cockatoo Crisis, Hammond follows the plight of Western Australia’s three south west black cockatoo species and explores what can be done to save the birds from extinction.

She hoped the prize, which was presented by Artemis Media executive producer Celia Tait and Brian Beaton’s family at the WA Screen Industry End of Year Celebration, would “help get this important story to the big screen and move audiences to action”.

“We need public pressure and political will to protect these iconic birds,” she said.

Black Cockatoo Crisis will be Jane Hammond’s fourth long-form environmental documentary following Cry of the Forests (2020), A Crude Injustice (2017) and A Fractured State (2016).

Tait, who co-founded the award, paid tribute to Hammond for her “ongoing perseverance, tenacity and commitment to environmental causes” through her filmmaking.

“Brian loved the natural environment,” she said.

“He lived in the Perth hills amongst the trees. We are thrilled that his legacy can support Jane in her endeavours to tell the story of these iconic birds, and in so doing help bring about lasting impact on their future.”

Previous recipients of the Brian Beaton Award include Taryne Laffar and Sam Bodhi Field for Our Law, Sam Lara and Cathy Henkel for Laura’s Choice, Brooke Tia Silcox and Mat de Koning for 29 Years Eight Days, and Dawn Jackson for Pointe: Dancing on the Knife’s Edge.

Filming for Black Cockatoo Crisis is currently underway and post-production is expected to begin in April with the film ready for release by June 2022.