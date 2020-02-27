Janine Hosking to receive AIDC’s Stanley Hawes Award

‘The Eulogy’.

Director and producer Janine Hosking will be honoured with the Stanley Hawes Award, which recognises outstanding contribution to the Australian documentary sector, at next week’s Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC).

Hosking’s documentary films include My Khmer Heart, which was shortlisted for an Academy Award, Ganja Queen and feature documentary Mademoiselle and The Doctor. Her feature documentary 35 Letters won Best Documentary at the 2014 Sydney Film Festival, and her most recent project, The Eulogy, was last year nominated for an AACTA Award.

The award will be presented to Hosking during the conference’s Monday morning opening address.

“I had no idea that AIDC was considering me for this award, so it comes as a complete surprise,” said Hosking.

“As those in the industry know, the documentary landscape has become increasingly challenging so I deeply appreciate that my work as an Indie filmmaker is being acknowledged with this award.

“I thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career – in particular, the incredible people who have featured in my films and entrusted me to tell their stories.”

Previous recipients of the Stanley Hawes Award include James Bradley, Curtis Levy, Sonya Pemberton and Julia Overton (2012).

Established to acknowledge outstanding contributions by a person or organisation to documentary in Australia, the award also pays tribute to its namesake, Stanley Hawes ­‐ prolific factual filmmaker and first producer‐in-­chief of the Australian Film Board (from 1946-­1969).

AIDC 2020 begins this weekend, running Sunday – Wednesday at State Library Victoria, Melbourne. Featuring over 60 sessions, screenings and networking events, AIDC 2020 is the documentary and factual media sector’s most important annual gathering.

