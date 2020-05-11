Jeffrey Walker to host Australians in Film interview series

Jeffrey Walker and Guy Pearce on the set of ‘Jack Irish.’

Jeffrey Walker will chat with actors and creatives he’s worked with in Australians in Film’s Blurring the Lines, a shortform interview series that will air live on Zoom and on AiF’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

In the first episode on Wednesday May 20 at 9am (AEST), produced by Brooke Harman, the Lambs of God director will talk to Ty Burrell, whom he directed in Modern Family for seven years.

Among the upcoming guests will be Guy Pearce (Jack Irish) Damon Herriman (Riot), Ann Dowd (Lambs of God) and Bones creator Hart Hanson.

Burrell played Phil Dunphy in Modern Family, which ran for 11 seasons on the US ABC network. He is also a series regular opposite Amy Poehler in Fox’s animated family comedy Duncanville, which premiered in February.

During the coronavirus pandemic the actor created the program Tip Your Server to raise money for restaurant employees who lost their jobs in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he owns a cocktail and beer garden.

In addition, Burrell and his wife Holly donated $US100,000 to help vulnerable members of the Salt Lake community.

Walker says: “I’ve always loved the collaborative nature of filmmaking. In Blurring the Lines I will be joined by actors and creatives I’ve worked with to discuss their philosophy toward their career, their process and the working relationships that have shaped their lives.

“The conversations will present an opportunity for AiF members and the wider international screen community to connect with fascinating and accomplished artists.”

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie added: “Jeff has been a wonderful member of AiF in Los Angeles for some time and we are immensely proud of his work, both in Hollywood and Australia.

“I watched his interviews on Instagram and we both thought it would be great fun to broadcast this new series of informal chats live on the AiF Online Zoom and social media platforms.”

People who want to watch the conversations can join Australians in Film and get two months free online membership here.

.