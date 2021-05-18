Jennifer Peedom (Mountain, Sherpa) and Rowan Woods (The Boys, Little Fish) will lead this year’s Screenworks Directing Intensive, a two-day workshop to be held in late July.

Put on with support of the Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG), the duo will advise up to 12 selected regional screen directors from NSW and Queensland on technique, skills and project development for drama and documentary.

“We’re so excited to have Jen and Rowan on board for this directing intensive,” says Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch.

“Both have excelled in the field of directing – Rowan in drama and feature films and Jen in documentary filmmaking – and they will bring extraordinary advice and mentoring to the twelve regional screen directors who are selected to take part in this workshop. We’re very grateful to the Australian Directors Guild for recommending them as tutors.”

To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate some experience directing content for screen and must be living in regional NSW or regional Queensland.

Screen NSW and Screen Queensland have also supported the event.

The Screenworks Directing Intensive runs July 22-23 in Byron Bay. Deadline for applications is June 11.