Jennifer Collins returns to the ABC as head of factual and culture

Jennifer Collins is set to return to the ABC as its inaugural head of factual and culture, where she will lead the development and production of content across arts, religion, science, education, health, history and social affairs.

The new factual and culture team, an arm of the ABC’s entertainment and specialist, was announced in June as part of ABC’s five year plan.

It brings together all factual content makers into a single unit across TV, radio and digital, including including Radio National, podcast creation hub Audio Studios and flagship programs such as Compass, and Catalyst.

ABC director of entertainment and specialist Michael Carrington said: “Jen is well known and respected by ABC people and partners alike and her unique skills across multiple platforms will help drive our transition towards digital content and services.

“Australians love and trust the ABC’s Factual content, from our feature-length arts programs to long-form audio documentaries. In a world of bombast and bluster, the values of creativity, clarity and intellectual rigour are more important than ever. Jen’s experience and expertise will ensure the ABC remains the trusted home of big ideas and beautiful stories across multiple genres and platforms.”

Collins previously worked for the ABC for more than 20 years, holding a variety senior roles such as head of development, head of factual and head of entertainment, before departing to be Screentime’s head of non-fiction in 2013. Most recently, she was Fremantle’s director of content.

Collins has been ABC’s acting head of specialist since July this year, after the late Aidan Laverty had to depart the broadcaster to seek further treatment overseas for an unexpected and rare medical condition.

“I’ve always been deeply committed to public broadcasting and value the ABC’s unique contribution to Australia’s cultural life,” Collins said.

“I’m delighted to be back at the ABC to lead the Factual and Culture team, where I’ll be working with Australia’s best creative talent to deliver a rich and diverse slate of programming.”

