Jo Dillon and Benjamin Law appointed SDIN co-chairs

Jo Dillon and Benjamin Law.

Screen Queensland’s Jo Dillon and writer Benjamin Law will be the co-chairs of the Screen Diversity Inclusion Network (SDIN) in 2020-21, succeeding Tim Soutphommasane and Tracey Vieira.

The SDIN was formed in 2017, with the aim of fostering a more inclusive screen industry. Its members include each of the broadcasters, the guilds, the state screen agencies, Screen Australia, AFTRS, FreeTV and MediaRING. Its members have committed to a charter, and the organisation aims to support greater inclusiveness via workforce, talent development, training and partnerships.

Among the network’s initiatives is diversity measurement tool The Everyone Project, an web app that invites people to self-identify on a set of characteristics around the diversity of the talent and crews working in their current projects. The aim is to help Australian screen industry companies and organisations track and boost diversity in their screen productions.

Testing of The Everyone Project which will commence in July. Law and Dillon commence their roles today.

“Jo and Ben will make a great team. They have both demonstrated their commitment to diversity and inclusion over many years in the screen industry. We know they will lead the SDIN with verve and imagination and take The Everyone Project into the next phase of delivery,” said outgoing chairs Soutphommasane and Vieira.

Dillon, executive vice president of content at SQ since 2014, has worked in development and production for over 14 years. She leads an eight-person team responsible investment in talent, projects and businesses, with a remit to provide strategic leadership and creative and operational direction to the organisation.

Law is the author of the memoir ‘The Family Law’, the travel book ‘Gaysia: Adventures in the Queer East’, the Quarterly Essay ‘Moral Panic 101’, and the editor of the anthology ‘Growing Up Queer in Australia’.

Law created and co-wrote three seasons of SBS TV series The Family Law, based on his memoir, and his play, ‘Torch the Place’ (Melbourne Theatre Company), debuted earlier this year. Law also co-hosts ABC RN’s Stop Everything, writes for Nine’s Good Weekend and co-hosts online startup and tech TV show That Startup Show.

