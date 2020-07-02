John Sheedy’s ‘H is for Happiness’ sold to the US and Germany

‘Hi is for Happiness’ (Photo credit: David Dare Parker).

John Sheedy’s debut feature H is for Happiness has been acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films in North America and Germany’s Telepool as well as distributors in multiple other markets.

The comedy-drama which opened the Generation Kplus section at the Berlin International Film Festival is Goldywn’s fifth Australian acquisition this year.

The distributor released Wayne Blair’s Top End Wedding in February and Mirrah Foulkes’ Judy & Punch in May, to be followed by Gregor Jordan’s Dirt Music on July 17 and Paul Ireland’s Measure for Measure on September 4, all on VOD.

The international sales agent, Tine Klint’s LevelK, negotiated the H is for Happiness deals including the Middle East and North Africa (Front Row), the Nordics excluding Iceland (Angel Films/FilmCentrum), Estonia (Estin Film) Poland (New Horizons Assoc.), Eastern Europe (HBO Central Europe), Israel (yes DBS) and Holland (NPO Holland).

Julie Ryan of Cyan Films, Tenille Kennedy and writer/producer Lisa Hoppe produced the film starring Daisy Axon, Wesley Patten, Richard Roxburgh, Miriam Margolyes and Emma Booth.

It was funded by Screen Australia, Screenwest’s Regional Film Fund, the MIFF Premiere Fund, Film Victoria and Soundfirm.

