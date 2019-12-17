Josh Thomas’ ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ to premiere on Stan

‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.’

Stan has snapped up Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Josh Thomas’ 10-part US comedy commissioned by Disney’s young-adult US cable network Freeform.

Advertisement

Created and written by Thomas and executive produced by Guesswork Television’s Kevin Whyte, the series will premiere on January 17, the same day as the US.

Produced by Avalon Television and Freeform, the show plays on Thomas’ familiar tropes of well-intentioned but ill-equipped characters trying to find happiness in the midst of difficult times.

Thomas stars as Nicholas, a neurotic 20-something Australian who is visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters in Los Angeles.

When Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death, the siblings are left to cope with the devastating loss and realisation that Nicholas is the one who will have to rise to the occasion, move in and hold it all together.

Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press play the sisters; Cromer’s character is on the autism spectrum. The themes include navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief.

Silas Howard and Rebecca Thomas direct. Avalon Distribution is the international distributor.

Thomas, who was also the showrunner, said: “Finding an Australian home for Everything’s Gonna Be Okay that could air the episodes at the same time as the US was super important to me and I’m just so glad we found that in Stan, alongside their other cool, boundary pushing offerings.”

.